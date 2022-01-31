Rafael Nadal Has Had a Number of Surgeries Over the Course of His Career

Last year, Nadal had to end his season early after suffering from a foot injury. It's a recurring injury that he's had since 2005, and he finally had to have surgery to repair the damage in 2021. In spite of some concern over the end of his career, Nadal was insistent that he would return to tennis.

“I am confident that I will recover again the foot and if the foot is better, I am confident that my tennis and my mentality will be there again soon,” he said at the time.