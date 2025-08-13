The Pohlad Family's Net Worth Is Impressive — They Own the Minnesota Twins
Carl Pohlad bought the team for $36 million back in 1984.
After the Pohlad family announced that they were no longer considering selling the Minnesota Twins, folks began asking about the family's wealth. The family had recently announced that they were selling the team, and that they would begin accepting offers in October of 2025, per CBS Sports.
The family released a statement about the change on Aug. 13, 2025. Instead, they will add two "limited partnership groups" to strengthen the franchise.
The news has people wondering about their finances and the Pohlad family's net worth.
The Pohlad Family's net worth is high.
According to Forbes, the Pohlad family has an estimated net worth of more than $3.8 billion. Financier Carl Pohlad bought the team for $36 million back in 1984. Carl grew up in Des Moines, and he was entirely self-made. The businessman grew up during the Great Depression, and he swept floors and delivered laundry to earn a living.
He later began a finance firm before eventually expanding into other markets such as sports, entertainment, commercial real estate, automotive sales, and investments.
After he died at the age of 93, his three sons inherited his wealth and the Minnesota Twins. His son Jim Pohlad is the Chairman of the team and oversees the day-to-day operations, and he co-owns the Minnesota Twins with his two brothers, Bill and Bob Pohlad.
Bill Pohlad is also a film producer known for Brokeback Mountain, Into the Wild, and 12 Years a Slave. Bob Pohlad oversees operations for Pohlad Companies and sits on the board of the Pohlad Family Foundation.
The Pohlad Family — Jim Pohlad
Chairman and co-owner of the Minnesota Twins
Net worth: $3.8 billion
Birthdate: March 10, 1953
Mother: Eloise O'Rourke Pohlad
Father: Carl Pohlad
Siblings: Bill Pohlad, Bob Pohlad
After initially announcing that they would be selling the team, the brothers changed course and released a statement noting plans to partner with two groups yet to be made public.
"For more than four decades, our family has had the privilege of owning the Minnesota Twins," the statement began, per MLB. "This franchise has become part of our family story, as it has for our employees, our players, this community, and Twins fans everywhere."
"After a detailed and robust process, our family will remain the principal owner of the Minnesota Twins," the announcement continued. "To strengthen the club in a rapidly evolving sports landscape — one that demands strong partnerships, fresh ideas, and long-term vision — we are in the process of adding two significant limited partnership groups, each of whom will bring a wealth of experience and share our family values."
The brothers were Twin Cities Business Magazine's People of the Year back in 2022 for their commitment to "racial justice and alleviating poverty" by investing in downtown Minneapolis. The magazine's editor in chief, Ali Kaplan, shared pictures of the brothers at the event on Instagram.
She captioned the post, "What a great night celebrating @tcbmag’s People of the Year — Jim, Bob and Bill Pohlad — for their investment in downtown Minneapolis and commitment to racial justice and alleviating poverty. Nothing more gratifying than bringing together so many amazing people, including our #tcb100."