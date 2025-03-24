What Is Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth? Inside the Hollywood Fortune of the ‘Yellowstone’ Creator In February 2021, Taylor Sheridan renewed his deal with Viacom/CBS in the nine-figure range, with estimates stating it was around $200 million. By Danielle Jennings Published March 24 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The world of Hollywood has many perks and one of the biggest is the massive wealth that can be accumulated when one decides to head to Tinseltown. Taylor Sheridan has certainly reaped the financial benefits, as the actor, director, writer, producer, and creator has amassed a large fortune during his career.

Taylor initially began his Hollywood career as an actor, appearing in such shows as the CW’s Veronica Mars and the FX hit series Sons of Anarchy. However, once he stepped behind the camera, that’s when his star truly began to rise and his bank account began to grow.

What is Taylor Sheridan’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, Taylor’s net worth is an estimated $70 million. Although he found early financial success as an actor, the large bulk of his wealth is from his lucrative career as a television/film screenwriter, director, producer, and creator. Taylor didn’t make the transition away from acting until he was 40 years old, which was back in 2010, according to Parade.

Taylor Sheridan Actor, Director, Writer, Producer Net worth: $70 million Taylor Sheridan is a Hollywood actor, director, writer, and producer. Birth date: May 21, 1970 Birthplace: Chapel Hill, N.C. Birth name: Sheridan Taylor Gilbert Jr. Marriages: Nicole Muirbrook, married 2013 Children: 1, son Gus born Sept. 23, 2010 Education: Texas State University

Take a look at Taylor’s successful career behind the camera.

In February 2021, Taylor renewed his deal with Viacom/CBS in the nine-figure range, with estimates stating it was around $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The agreement came one year into his three-year pact and extended his deal for five additional years through 2028, per the outlet.

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe. We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms,” Viacom/CBS said in a statement at the time.

Taylor’s lucrative career as a television creator is impressive.

In 2018, Taylor co-created, wrote, directed, and executive-produced the highly popular western series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner. The success of that series led to additional shows in the franchise, the prequels 1883 and 1923, led by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Alongside those shows, Taylor is also the creator of Mayor of Kingstown, the Sylvester Stallone fan-favorite series Tulsa King, Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, and Lioness with Zoe Saldana.

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor opened up about his career and successful transition. “I was a fair actor, but that’s all I was ever going to be,” he told the outlet at the time.