Distractify
Home > Entertainment

What Is Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth? Inside the Hollywood Fortune of the ‘Yellowstone’ Creator

In February 2021, Taylor Sheridan renewed his deal with Viacom/CBS in the nine-figure range, with estimates stating it was around $200 million.

By

Published March 24 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET

Taylor Sheridan
Source: Mega

The world of Hollywood has many perks and one of the biggest is the massive wealth that can be accumulated when one decides to head to Tinseltown. Taylor Sheridan has certainly reaped the financial benefits, as the actor, director, writer, producer, and creator has amassed a large fortune during his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor initially began his Hollywood career as an actor, appearing in such shows as the CW’s Veronica Mars and the FX hit series Sons of Anarchy. However, once he stepped behind the camera, that’s when his star truly began to rise and his bank account began to grow.

Taylor Sheridan
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What is Taylor Sheridan’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, Taylor’s net worth is an estimated $70 million. Although he found early financial success as an actor, the large bulk of his wealth is from his lucrative career as a television/film screenwriter, director, producer, and creator.

Taylor didn’t make the transition away from acting until he was 40 years old, which was back in 2010, according to Parade.

Taylor Sheridan

Actor, Director, Writer, Producer

Net worth: $70 million

Taylor Sheridan is a Hollywood actor, director, writer, and producer.

Birth date: May 21, 1970

Birthplace: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Birth name: Sheridan Taylor Gilbert Jr.

Marriages: Nicole Muirbrook, married 2013

Children: 1, son Gus born Sept. 23, 2010

Education: Texas State University

Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Sheridan
Source: Mega

Take a look at Taylor’s successful career behind the camera.

In February 2021, Taylor renewed his deal with Viacom/CBS in the nine-figure range, with estimates stating it was around $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The agreement came one year into his three-year pact and extended his deal for five additional years through 2028, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner
Source: Mega

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe. We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms,” Viacom/CBS said in a statement at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor’s lucrative career as a television creator is impressive.

In 2018, Taylor co-created, wrote, directed, and executive-produced the highly popular western series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner. The success of that series led to additional shows in the franchise, the prequels 1883 and 1923, led by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Alongside those shows, Taylor is also the creator of Mayor of Kingstown, the Sylvester Stallone fan-favorite series Tulsa King, Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, and Lioness with Zoe Saldana.

Article continues below advertisement
Helen Mirren, Taylor Sheridan, Harrison Ford
Source: Mega

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor opened up about his career and successful transition. “I was a fair actor, but that’s all I was ever going to be,” he told the outlet at the time.

“Hollywood will tell you what you’re supposed to do if you listen. If you’re banging your head against the wall for 20 years trying to be an actor, maybe you shouldn’t be an actor. But the first thing I ever wrote [the pilot for Mayor of Kingstown in 2011] got me meetings at every major network, at every agency. I had multiple people trying to buy it.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Taylor Sheridan's Wife, Nicole Muirbrook, Is an Actor and Model in Her Own Right

'The Last Cowboy' Season 3: Taylor Sheridan Breaks Down What It Takes to Be a Winner (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Somewhat Infamous for His Politics

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.