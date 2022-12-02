'The Last Cowboy' Season 3: Taylor Sheridan Breaks Down What It Takes to Be a Winner (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

If you're a fan of the hit franchise Yellowstone, you have definitely seen Taylor and the other actors reining — you just may not have known it.

"The beauty and difficulty of reining is what makes it such a remarkable sport and something I’ve dedicated my life to," said Taylor. "The Last Cowboy is a great opportunity for viewers to go even deeper into cowboy culture and reining as an art and a sport.”

Watch new episodes of The Last Cowboy on Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CMT Network.