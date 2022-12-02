'The Last Cowboy' Season 3: Taylor Sheridan Breaks Down What It Takes to Be a Winner (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
CMT's The Last Cowboy gives fans an inside look at the lives of real-life cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in the sport of horse reining. This Western-based competitive sport consists of horses being guided by their riders through spins, precise circles, and stops – ultimately gearing them up for "The Run for a Million" competition.
Distractify obtained an exclusive Season 3 clip of The Last Cowboy, which features executive producer (and Yellowstone creator) Taylor Sheridan – who is a reiner himself – breaking down the abilities of the reining horse and what it takes to become a winner.
'The Last Cowboy' Season 3: Taylor Sheridan breaks down what it takes to be a winner.
In the exclusive Season 3 clip ahead of Episode 3, the Yellowstone creator shares his thoughts on what it takes to be a champion.
"When you're breaking down the abilities of the reining horse, you're really talking about three things: heart, mind, and horsepower," he says to the camera. "When we say horsepower, what we mean is how physically dynamic, how athletic ... how powerful is that horse."
Taylor notes that riders and horse reiners are constantly searching for the "holy grail."
"The holy grail in horse training is to find one that has all the horsepower you need and all the heart and all the try and all the brains," he notes. "And there aren't many. So you gotta find a race car that loves to race. That's what everyone's trying to do."
If you're a fan of the hit franchise Yellowstone, you have definitely seen Taylor and the other actors reining — you just may not have known it.
"The beauty and difficulty of reining is what makes it such a remarkable sport and something I’ve dedicated my life to," said Taylor. "The Last Cowboy is a great opportunity for viewers to go even deeper into cowboy culture and reining as an art and a sport.”
Watch new episodes of The Last Cowboy on Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CMT Network.