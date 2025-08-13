Ty Simpson's Parents Are the Young Football Player's Biggest Supporters The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback is looking to make a name for himself ahead of a potential NFL career. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 13 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Alabama Crimson Tide on AL.com

The biggest athletes in the world have the support of millions of fans. But sometimes, a professional athlete's biggest supporters can be their parents. That is the case of Ty Simpson. The young player from the Alabama Crimson Tide is ready to make a statement during the 2025-2026 NCAA Division I FBS football season.

Article continues below advertisement

The eyes of the world will be set on Ty over the course of the season, as scouts attempt to determine where the young man would fit when it comes to the National Football League. The college football season will be crucial for the player's future, and that affects his entire family. Who are Ty Simpson's parents? Here's what we know about the couple behind the potential football star.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Ty Simpson's parents?

Ty Simpson's life has always been linked to professional football. The player's father, Jason Simpson, has been the head coach at the University of Tennessee at Martin since 2006, according to Yahoo! Sports. Having that kind of influence while growing up might have motivated Ty to pursue a career in the sport.

While his father has dedicated plenty of years to professional football, Ty's mother has opted to show support for her family every chance she gets. Julie Simpson might not appear to be directly connected to football, but the support she constantly displays for every member of her family through Instagram proves that she is a passionate about the game as anyone else.

Article continues below advertisement

Together, Jason and Julie have shaped Ty to be the best athlete he can be. The couple can be constantly seen attending their son's games, as well as supporting their other children through social media. There's no doubt that when Ty gets a chance to become a part of the NFL, his parents will be there to celebrate the achievement.

Article continues below advertisement

Ty Simpson's road to the 2025-2026 season was unconventional.

Whenever a football player displays plenty of potential in high school, colleges become eager to see what they can achieve on their teams. Surprisingly, Ty Simpson went through an unconventional path before officially becoming the Alabama Crimson Tide's quarterback. It all began during his freshman year at the University of Alabama.

According to Yahoo! News, Ty sat out on the bench for three years. The Crimson Tide rewarded him by giving the player a starting position for the 2025-2026 season. The new role will give Ty the opportunity to steal the spotlight during a highly competitive year, applying an immense amount of pressure on the young man.