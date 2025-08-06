The NFL Is Banning Smelling Salts for the 2025 Season, but Why? Here's What We Know The NFL's decision comes after an FDA advisory on the topic. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 6 2025, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Every year, the NFL introduces new rules that tweak or change the game. Most of the time, those rules don't have a major impact on how the game is played on the field, but that doesn't mean they don't have an impact on players or on the league more generally.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the NFL has announced that they are banning smelling salts and ammonia packets, leaving some wondering why it made the change. Here's what we know.

Why did the NFL ban smelling salts?

According to reporting from USA Today, which obtained a copy of the memo outlining the rule change, teams are indeed banned from giving players smelling salts during games. "In 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that produce commercially available ammonia inhalants (AIs), as well as to consumers about the purchase and use of AIs, regarding the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of AIs marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy," the memo explains.

"The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use," the memo continued. "AIs also have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion. As a result, the NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during play in the NFL."

"In light of this information, effective for the 2025 NFL season, clubs are prohibited from providing or supplying ammonia in any form at NFL games," the memo adds, before clarifying that ammonia refers to "ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup, and any form of 'smelling salts.'" The ban also extends to all personnel related to a team, as well as to all game-related activities, including pre-game and post-game routines.

George Kittle crashed the NFL Network set to drop the news that the league banned smelling salts and ammonia packets today — and he admits he uses them every single drive. pic.twitter.com/1orx0wzhOa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 5, 2025

At least in the popular imagination, smelling salts can be used to keep players alert as they go through the wear and tear of a game. The NFL is not the first profesional sporting league to ban them, though. They have also been banned in boxing, in part because they can sometimes mask the symptoms of serious injury, which are incredibly common in contact sports like football and boxing.

George Kittle is not happy about the rule change.

Although it's possible that many players are unhappy that smelling salts are now banned, 49ers tight end George Kittle was among the first to voice his displeasure. "I honestly just came up here to air a grievance," he said during an appearance on the NFL Network. "Our team got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL. And I've been distraught all day."