NFL Star Rashee Rice Receives His Sentence for Causing 2024 Multi-Car Crash "I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families." By Ivy Griffith Published July 17 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @NFL

Up until 2024, Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Rashee Rice was best known for his slick moves on the gridiron. A beast of a receiver, he's quick on his feet and has the reaction time and dodging skills of a gazelle. Unfortunately for Rice, those skills did not translate well to his driving.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, the NFL player was responsible for a multi-car crash that changed the course of his life. In July 2025, a judge passed down his sentence, determining how Rice would pay for reckless driving choices that caused so much damage. Here's what we know about the sentence he received and the crash that caused so much chaos.

Article continues below advertisement

Rashee Rice receives his sentence, including jail time, probation, and restitution.

2024 was supposed to be the best year of Rice's life. He and the Chiefs cruised their way to his first Super Bowl win, and life seemed to be headed in the right direction. But the giddiness of being on top of the world may have gotten to the star player's head, with disastrous consequences.

Saturday, March 30, 2024, police were called to the North Central Expressway in Dallas, Texas, to respond to the scene of an accident (per the Dallas Morning News). It was reported that two cars were speeding, lost control, and then crashed, "causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles." Behind the wheel of one of those speeding vehicles was none other than star NFL receiver Rice himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, it seemed that only four people had minor injuries, and no one was seriously injured, despite multiple cars being involved. In July 2025, a judge handed down a sentence for Rice, which included 30 days in jail, five years of probation, and $115,481.92 to those he injured (via CBS News). It's unclear when Rice will turn himself in to police, but the Chiefs start summer training on July 22, so he will likely have to miss most or all of his team's summer training time.

Source: MEGA Rashee Rice poses for his mug shot

Article continues below advertisement

Rashee showed remorse at sentencing.

At the sentencing hearing, Rice released a statement (via CBS News), showing his remorse for his dangerous decision: "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole." It concluded, "I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe, and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property."

Rice added, "I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families." Despite his remorse, there are three lawsuits ongoing from victims of the crash. It all started with a race between Rice and Theodore "Teddy" Knox, a student-athlete on Southern Methodist University's football team. Knox drove a Corvette as he raced Rice in a Lamborghini. Rice lost control and slammed into the median, causing Knox to wreck, which then caused four other vehicles to collide with one another.

Article continues below advertisement