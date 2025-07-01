Minkah Fitzpatrick's Net Worth Proves He's One of the Best Safeties in the NFL Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded, and his contract could be why. By Joseph Allen Published July 1 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although the start of the NFL season is still a few months away, there's already plenty of speculation about which teams will be contenders in the year ahead. The Pittsburgh Steelers are retooling their team in part because they have signed Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback.

Now, they've traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey. Following the news that Minkah had been traded, many wanted to know how much Minkah is worth. Here's what we know about his net worth.



What is Minkah Fitzpatrick's net worth?

Minkah Fitzpatrick's net worth is estimated to be roughly $25 million, per BlingingBeach, and that net worth stems largely from his salary as a member of the Steelers. According to Salary Sport, Minkah has made more than $100 million to date in his career, although part of that salary is obviously going toward things like his agent and other external costs. And, of course, Minkah is also spending some of that money himself.

Why did the Steelers trade Minkah Fitzpatrick?

We don't know for sure why the Steelers decided to part ways with Minkah Fitzpatrick, but we do know that in return, they got another outstanding safety in Jalen Ramsey, as well as some additional assets.

Jalen was expected to be moved this offseason, but trading a veteran player like Minkah is always a risk. It seems like Pittsburgh thought the haul they received from Miami was good enough (it also includes tight end Jonnu Smith) to make the deal worth doing from their perspective.

Steelers fans finding out they got Jalen Ramsey vs 30 seconds later realizing they gave up minkah Fitzpatrick pic.twitter.com/KaJwX3Ttht https://t.co/5FZGqgNn6U — John (@iam_johnw) June 30, 2025

What is Minkah Fitzpatrick's current contract?

Miami will now be taking on Minkah's current contract, which has a base salary of $15.5 million for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Per Spotrac, he signed a four-year, $73,612,235 contract with Pittsburgh back in 2022, which means that this is the second to last year of that contract, and he'll be a free agent headed into the offseason following 2026.

While that contract is not prohibitively expensive, it's the kind of deal that a safety of Minkah's skills can expect. He's an excellent defender, and it seems like Miami is happy to have him in spite of the contract that he's signed.