Jared Goff and His Wife Christen Harper Are Featured in Season 2 of 'Quarterback' Jared Goff's wife is a supermodel who has been in 'Sports Illustrated' more than once. By Joseph Allen Published July 9 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET

Although the NFL has 32 teams, one of the biggest struggles for each of them is finding a man who can play quarterback. When your team finds a great quarterback, it can feel a bit like water in the desert. That's why Netflix's Quarterback, which takes audiences into the personal lives of these quarterbacks, has drawn such attention.

In its second season, the show is following Jared Goff, the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions. As viewers learn more about Jared, some are also wondering who his wife is. Here's what we know.

Who is Jared Goff's wife?

Jared's wife is Christen Harper, a swimsuit model and actor who has appeared in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition on multiple occasions. During a video for Sports Illustrated, Christen explained that she met her husband on the private dating app Raya, which is famously used by celebrities and other well-known people. Christen explained in the video that she wasn't looking for anything serious when they met.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” she explained. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship, and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him, and the rest is history, baby.” Jared and Christen got engaged in 2022, and were married in June of 2024. The two likely met back when Jared was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, although they have stayed together through his move to Detroit.

Jared and Christen are expecting their first kid.

Jared and Christen announced in February of 2025 that they were expecting their first child together. “I’m looking forward to becoming a dad. I can’t wait to watch [Christen] be a mom,” Goff told People. "I know he’s going to be the best [dad], and it’s just gonna be exciting to do this together as a team," Christen added.

Joe Burrow. Kirk Cousins. Jared Goff.



Joe Burrow. Kirk Cousins. Jared Goff.

Quarterback Season 2 is NOW PLAYING.

Jared is facing major expectations for the upcoming season.

As Quarterback makes clear, this year is not just going to be a big one for Jared on the personal front. He's also facing some of the biggest expectations of his career to date after he led the Lions to an impressive 15-2 record last year and then lost in the first round of the playoffs. Jared's performance in that game was a big reason for the loss, and it's left him with plenty of questions to answer heading into this year.

While the games will have to play out before we can say for sure whether Jared proved his doubters wrong, he'll also be preparing to be a first-time dad. Given how much money he makes as a quarterback, he won't necessarily face the same level of stress that many first-time parents find themselves under.