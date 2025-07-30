Distractify
ESPN Drops Shannon Sharpe Following His $50 Million Lawsuit Settlement

The Hall of Famer joined ESPN's 'First Take' in 2023.

Published July 30 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET

Why Was Shannon Sharpe Fired From ESPN? Details
Former NFL player and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's time on ESPN's payroll is officially over. The sports television giant cut ties with Shannon on Wednesday, July 30.

The Club Shay Shay host's firing comes over a week after he settled a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman who went by Jane Doe in the case. Here's everything we know so far.

Shannon Sharpe hasn't addressed being fired from ESPN.

Shannon's ESPN firing was first reported by The Athletic. As of this writing, the former tight end hasn't released a statement regarding the network's decision. The day before the news broke, Shannon posted several photos and videos from his interview with his brother, Sterling Sharpe, which aired on Club Shay Shay's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The interview celebrated Sterling's induction into the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. An hour before it was revealed he was fired from ESPN, Shannon also debuted a special edition of his whiskey, Le Portier, that he dedicated to Sterling's honor, stating in the caption, "It’s not just a bottle – it’s a tribute."

ESPN also didn't share what led to the decision to no longer work with Shannon. However, the host hadn't been on the network since his lawsuit surfaced in April 2025. After vehemently denying raping Gabriella Zuniga in April, Shannon stepped away from hosting ESPN's First Take, a decision the network supported.

“This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away,” the network said in a statement to The New York Post.

Doe claimed she met Shannon, 56, at the gym, and they embarked on a casual relationship that allegedly turned violent. She accused him of threatening to kill her and of being controlling towards her. In July 2025, her attorney, Tony Buzbee, confirmed on Instagram that the case was "dismissed with prejudice," for an undisclosed amount, meaning she can't reopen the case.

"After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution,” Buzbee wrote. "All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed."

