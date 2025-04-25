Mo’Nique Telling Shannon Sharpe To Leave Young Women Alone on ‘Club Shay Shay’ Resurfaces "Take your old a-- and get you an old b---h out there that can love you old." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 25 2025, 8:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

NFL champion Shannon Sharpe created a second life in the entertainment industry. After retiring from football in 2003, Shannon found his niche in front of the camera on multiple ESPN shows and guest spots. However, after multiple years of sports analyzing, Shannon put himself even more in front of the camera with his YouTube talk show, Club Shay Shay.

While Club Shay Shay had been around since 2020, it became a hub for comedians to speak their truth (and spill major tea) as they sip on some of his cognac, Le Portier. Many of his comedian-centered interviews have gone viral, including his unforgettable sit-down with Katt Williams. But one piece of advice Shannon received from another comedian, Mo'Nique, was highlighted amid the legal woes he faced not long after their interview wrapped. Let's dive in.

A clip of Mo'Nique telling Shannon Sharpe to find a woman closer to his age resurfaced in April 2025.

One year after Mo'Nique's viral appearance on Shannon's Club Shay Shay aired in February 2024, a clip from their 3-hour conversation resurfaced. In the clip, he asked The Parkers alum for dating advice, expressing how challenging it can be to date. Mo'Nique then gave Shannon a hot take on his dating habits, stating he needed to leave younger women, or, in her words, "Young B---hes," alone.

"You better take your old a-- and get somebody to love you," she told him in the interview, adding an "ol' gal" who was "fat" was exactly what he needs, adding bonus points if the woman can cook, is willing to rub his feet, and will support him beyond reaping the benefits of his bank account.

“You don’t need no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36-year-old girl…take your old a-- and get you an old b---h out there that can love you old,” Mo'Nique added. “You trying to hang out with these young bi*ches, you can’t do it Shannon, you just can’t do it!”

Gabrielle Zuniga, the woman who sued Shannon Sharpe for sexual assault, was 19 when they met.

Shannon and Mo'Nique's interview resurfacing came after his ex-girlfriend, Gabriella "Gabbi" Zuniga, filed a $50 million lawsuit against him. In her lawsuit against him, Gabbi accused Shannon of assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, in addition to the intentional infliction of emotional distress. She initially filed the lawsuit in Nevada under Jane Doe, but her name was later revealed in court by Shannon and his legal team.

Gabriella claimed the alleged abuse began after they met in 2023. At the time, she was 19 and the sports correspondent was 54. Gabriella mentioned their 30-year age gap in the claim. The suit discloses the plaintiff and Sharpe entered a two-year consensual relationship, but his behavior turned abusive as he allegedly has threatened to kill the plaintiff when she attempted to share her location with friends, raped her, and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Shannon and his team denied his ex's claims, calling it a "blatant and cynical attempt to shake down.” They also provided screenshots of texts between Gabbi and Shannon where she went into graphic detail about their intimacy. "I want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while you’re f---ing me,” one message allegedly from Gabriella to the Hall of Famer read.

While Shannon denied any wrongdoing between him and Gabriella, the allegations affected his jobs. As more news of the lawsuit broke in April 2025, he decided to "step aside temporarily" from his role at ESPN to focus on his loved ones.

"At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties," he wrote in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me.". He added: "I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason."