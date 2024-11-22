Home > Entertainment Shannon Sharpe Caught off Guard After Keke Palmer Mentions "Michelle" on His Podcast — Who Is the Mystery Woman? "That's what Michelle said." By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 22 2024, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: youtube/@clubshayshay

As a renowned podcast host and former sports commentator, it's not often that Shannon Sharpe is caught off-guard and rendered speechless. However, in a recent episode of his podcast, Club Shay Shay, over 1 million viewers watched as he was gagged by guest Keke Palmer in a hilarious moment that's now going viral.

Article continues below advertisement

During the episode, Keke and Shannon discuss roles that she played while she was still quite young, which led to a few surprising age gaps between the actress and her co-stars. For example, in Jump In, Keke was only 12 while Corbin Bleu was 17. In another role, a 17-year-old Keke Palmer starred alongside an unnamed 27-year-old actor. When Shannon quipped, "You like 'em older, huh?" the queen of all comebacks dropped a bombshell on her host: "That's what Michelle said." But who is Michelle?

Source: youtube/@clubshayshay

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Michelle? Shannon Sharpe seemed taken aback by her name.

After Keke deviously mentioned Michelle, Shannon was instantly shook, and everyone around was cackling — but who is this mystery woman, and why did her name elicit such an impassioned reaction from the ex-NFL star? Well, it has to do with his recent sex scandal.

For those unaware, Shannon experienced quite a large controversy back in September after accidentally live-streaming audio of himself engaging in sexual activities on Instagram. Though no one could be seen on camera, a woman's voice could be heard saying, "It's yours, Shannon," with Shannon responding elsewhere in the clip, "There you go, Michelle."

Article continues below advertisement

Though he initially tried to play it off by saying his account was hacked, he later owned up to it, admitting that he didn't know that he was streaming.

Article continues below advertisement

"My heart sank," he said about his realization that he had been live on Instagram. "I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN ... and I [thought], 'Just tell them the truth.' My phone wasn't hacked, it wasn't a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male."

So Keke's references to "Michelle" are a clear jab at Shannon for his now-public sexual exploits — but who is the mystery woman? As of writing, Michelle has not been identified, and Shannon isn't publicly dating anyone. Some internet sleuths think they may have traced her name back to a woman that Shannon happens to be following on Instagram; however, there's been no acknowledgment from her, either.

Article continues below advertisement

One thing's for sure, though: It's not ESPN host Michelle Beadle — if her humorous post on X (formerly Twitter) is to be believed. After the scandal happened, she simply posted, "It was not me."