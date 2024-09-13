Home > Entertainment Shannon Sharpe Opens up About Feeling "Embarrassed" Over NSFW Audio Leak "My phone wasn't hacked, it wasn't a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male," Shannon Sharpe explained. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 13 2024, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's been a wild few days for Shannon Sharpe, wouldn't you agree? On Sept. 11, 2024, the former NFL player-turned-analyst accidentally went live on Instagram during an intimate moment with a woman.

While the live video didn't show anyone, the NSFW audio was clearly audible. Shannon initially claimed he was "hacked," but he's since come clean about what really happened.

Shannon Sharpe has responded to the accidental NSFW audio leak on Instagram.

In a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Shannon Sharpe said, "Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out."

However, just hours later, the Pro Football Hall of Famer offered a different response, admitting that he was the one being heard on the Instagram Live session.

Shannon Sharpe addressed the incident on an episode of his 'Club Shay Shay' podcast.

On an emergency episode of his Club Shay Shay Nightcap podcast, Shannon explained, "I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I did not know IG Live. I've never turned IG Live on so I don't know how it works and all of sudden my other phone started going off."

Shannon added that he quickly retracted his initial statement, reaching out to his team to set the record straight. "My heart sank. I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN and I [thought], 'Just tell them the truth.' My phone wasn't hacked, it wasn't a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male."