Jane Doe's $50 Million Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe Alleges Rape and More The lawsuit was reportedly filed in Nevada and includes serious accusations. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 21 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: X/@NightcapShow_

Just as former Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe was hashing out a media deal that, according to a source who spoke with Front Office Sports, could net him more than $100 million, news broke that he’s been hit with a $50 million lawsuit. Page Six reported that a woman filed the lawsuit on April 20, 2025, with her identity kept private for obvious reasons.

The lawsuit against Shannon includes some serious allegations — far more egregious than anything the headlines suggested back in September 2024 when leaked audio between him and a female counterpart made news. So, what exactly is Shannon being accused of?

What allegations is Shannon Sharpe being accused of in Jane Doe's lawsuit?

A woman who has chosen to keep her identity private filed a lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe on April 20, 2025, in Nevada, accusing him of rape on multiple occasions. According to Page Six, which reviewed the documents, the woman detailed how she met Shannon and how their relationship allegedly turned abusive.

Per the lawsuit, the two met in 2023 at a gym in Los Angeles. She was 20 at the time, while Shannon was in his mid-50s. One thing led to another, and the Club Shay Shay host allegedly offered to "buy her fake t-ts" if she won a weight-loss competition alongside him. From there, she says he persistently pursued her — at one point even "demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion."

She accepted the invite, and a consensual relationship eventually began. But according to the filing, Shannon became "controlling" and "verbally abusive," with the woman describing the dynamic as "rocky." While they were dating, she claims Shannon "demanded complete control over her time and body, expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called."

Jane Doe claims Shannon Sharpe threatened her life in $50 million lawsuit.

In addition to accusing Shannon of fostering an unhealthy relationship, Jane Doe also alleges that he threatened her life following a heated argument. According to the lawsuit, per Page Six, she says she saw a firearm in his room and, feeling unsafe, attempted to share her location with friends. That’s when Shannon allegedly grabbed her by the neck and told her, "If you ever do that again, I will f–king kill you."

Sometime later came the first alleged rape in October 2024. The woman claims she was trying to create distance from Shannon after his "Michelle" moment went viral, but about a month later, she says he raped her while she was "crying and sobbing." She also alleges he raped her again in January 2025 — this time at her home. Shannon had supposedly stopped by to drop off a Christmas present, but, according to her, ended up forcing himself on her.

Though Shannon has kept most of his dating life private, he’s been publicly linked to Katy Kellner and Nicole Murphy. His more recent encounters — including the woman in the lawsuit and the mysterious "Michelle" — have stayed largely under wraps.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the woman filing a $50 million lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe.

While there’s still much to uncover about the lawsuit filed against Shannon, including whether the allegations are true, we do know the woman is being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee. He’s known for representing a wide range of high-profile clients, including former Texas Governor Rick Perry, and for helping file suits against Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2024.

In a statement to Page Six, Buzbee said, "I’m extremely proud to represent Jane Doe. It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court." Shannon has yet to comment on the case.