Why Did Shannon Sharpe Leave ESPN? A Look at the Scandals Leading up to His Departure "At this juncture, I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 25 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: ESPN

Since retiring from the NFL in 2003, has become a force in the media space. In addition to his ultra popular YouTube show, Club Shay Shay, he has appeared on multiple sports-centered shows as an analyst and host.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sept. 4, 2023, Shannon began his role with ESPN as a recurring panelist on First Take. He initially appeared on the show every Monday and Tuesday during the 2023 NFL season. After two years as a prominent face of the network, Shannon decided to step away from ESPN in the wake of a personal scandal. Here's everything to know about why the NFL icon left ESPN.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Shannon Sharpe leave ESPN?

Shannon announced his plans to step away from ESPN on April 24, 2025. The news came amid a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape filed by his ex-girlfriend, Gabriella "Gabbi" Zuniga. In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Shannon said that, while he maintains his and Gabriella's relationship was "100 percent consensual," he decided it was best for him to step down to focus on his family and the allegations made about him.

"At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties," he explained. "I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me," he said. "I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason."

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon's decision to step down came days after Gabriella filed her lawsuit against him in Nevada. As Distractify previously reported, the OnlyFans model stated she and Shannon had a "rocky consensual relationship" that began when she was 19 and he was 54.

Article continues below advertisement

She stated the relationship became non-consensual when he allegedly raped her twice in Las Vegas in October 2024 and one more time in January 2025. Shannon denied all allegations and provided screenshots of texts suggesting they practiced BDSM in their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

What has ESPN said about Shannon Sharpe's exit?

ESPN confirmed its full support for Shannon following his decision to step down from First Take and the network temporarily. The Disney-owned brand's representative said they understood his stance and wanted to give him the space he needed to prioritize himself.