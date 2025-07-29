Did Shane Tamura Play in the NFL? NYC Shooter’s Football History Explained What was the NYC shooter Shane Tamura's connection to the NFL? By Trisha Faulkner Published July 29 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@FoxLA and Pexels

Shane Tamura, the man identified as the NYC shooter, shocked the public when he opened fire inside a Manhattan high-rise in July 2025. Notably, the building was also home to the NFL headquarters. According to ESPN, the league was reportedly believed to be the intended target.

Investigators reported that Shane may have entered the wrong floor, missing the NFL’s offices by mistake. As more details about his actions and motives surfaced, many began asking why he had targeted the league and whether he had any personal connection to the NFL. Did Shane Tamura play for the NFL? Keep reading as we explore his football history and his link to the NFL.

Did Shane Tamura play in the NFL or have any professional football career?

There is no evidence that Shane ever played in the NFL or even at the college level. His football career reportedly ended after high school, where he was a standout running back and returner at Golden Valley High School in California. Reports from ESPN and other outlets confirmed that his name does not appear in college rosters, draft records, or any professional teams.

Authorities revealed that Shane left a note blaming the NFL for brain damage he believed he had suffered from years of hits on the field. The note mentioned chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma. The note also reportedly referenced former NFL player Terry Long, who was diagnosed with CTE after his death. While Shane tied his grievances to the NFL, credible reports make it clear that he never played in the league.

What do we know about the New York gunman and his motives?

The New York gunman’s attack in July 2025 left four people dead, including a police officer, inside the Midtown building. According to CNN, investigators said Shane’s target was the NFL headquarters, but his actions suggested confusion about the building’s layout, leading him to another floor instead of the league’s offices.

According to officials, Shane’s note accused the NFL of hiding the risks of head injuries from players. He requested that his brain be studied for CTE, though no medical confirmation of such a condition has been reported. His anger toward the league appeared to stem from his own experiences in high school football, despite having no direct connection to the league.

Those who knew Shane described him as passionate and driven during his high school football days. Old videos of him rallying teammates after games have resurfaced, painting a picture of a young man who saw the sport as a source of pride and identity.

His playing career ended with high school graduation, and his connection to football faded. He never played college football, was never part of the NFL and had no formal ties to the league. His fixation on the NFL later in life seemed to come from his belief that the sport caused him lasting harm, not from any direct involvement.