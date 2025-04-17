Who Is Phoenix Ikner? What We Know About the Alleged Florida State University Shooter The alleged shooter is the son of a local sheriff's deputy. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 17 2025, 5:42 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Fox 35 Orlando

At around noon on April 17, 2025, Sam Swartz, a senior at Florida State University, heard quite a commotion. He was studying in the student union building with friends when people started running and screaming. He told NBC News that he didn't "think much of it" because that's how college life can be, until he heard gunshots, roughly eight to 10 of them. "Everyone was like: 'This is something serious.'"

Article continues below advertisement

What he mistakenly thought was another jovial day on campus turned deadly when two people were killed after an active shooter opened fire at the school. Six people were also injured, five of whom are being treated at a local hospital, along with the gunman. It didn't take long for authorities to identify the alleged shooter. Who is Phoenix Ikner? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Phoenix Ikner is the son of a Leon County deputy.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County deputy, and a student at FSU. Not only would he have access to guns because of his mother, but Ikner is also a member of the sheriff's office's citizen advisory or Youth Advisory Council. At the time of the shooting, Ikner's mother owned a former service weapon that was kept at their home.

In a press conference following Ikner's arrest, Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said that Deputy Ikner has been with the Leon County sheriff's office for over 18 years...her service to this community has been exceptional." He continued, "Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene," reported Newsweek.

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump and his administration react to the FSU shooting.

According to ABC News, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "My heart breaks for the students, their families, and faculty at Florida State University. There is no place in American society for violence. Our entire nation is praying for the victims and their families."

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump said, "It's a horrible thing. It's horrible that things like this take place," per NPR. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to X, where he wrote, "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding." Florida State University has canceled all classes and events and told all students to keep away from the campus.