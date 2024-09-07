Home > Human Interest Girl Films Exact Moment She Gets Text From Sister Mid-School Shooting — "IDK if I'll See Y'All Again" "Definitely one of the worst days ever in our community," she wrote. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 7 2024, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

It's a family's worst nightmare to have a child involved in a school shooting. On September 4, 2024, it happened again when a 14-year-old brought a gun to his school and killed two students and two teachers.

Following the tragic incident, videos are surfacing of families getting texts and phone calls from kids who were locked down in Apalachee High School in Georgia. One young girl, who goes by Angelique on TikTok, was filming herself at the exact moment she received a text from her little sister, who was in one of the local schools under a shooting threat.

The video shows the exact moment she received a text from her little sister amid school shooting.

In the video uploaded to TikTok, Angelique can be seen filming herself in her car when she looks down at what appears to be her phone and her face instantly changes. "I got a text from my little sister at school, "IDK if I'll see y'all again 3 are unalived," read the text over the video.

The video than transitions to camera footage from Angelique's home, which shows her jumping out of her car and running into her house. An adult can be seen following her back into the car, while Angelique screams, "We have to go get her."

@angeliquehaleyyy definitely one of the worst days ever in our community. 2 local highschools were under sh00ting threats. one of them being my little sisters school… the immediate shock and scaredness i felt at once was unreal. our community is hurting. kids are supposed to be/feel safe at their schools. this world is such a scary place and its horrible to think someone could hurt these innocent teachers, students, staff and anyone else involved. this world just needs Jesus. my heart goes out to all the familes involved in this tragic incident in our little town. this one hurts deep…💔 #fyp #schoolshootingawareness #foryou ♬ original sound - Kaestner_Farms

In the caption, Angelique went on to add, "Definitely one of the worst days ever in our community. Two local highschools were under shooting threats. One of them being my little sister's school… the immediate shock and scaredness I felt at once was unreal."

She continued, "Our community is hurting. Kids are supposed to be/feel safe at their schools. This world is such a scary place and it's horrible to think someone could hurt these innocent teachers, students, staff, and anyone else involved. This world just needs Jesus. My heart goes out to all the families involved in this tragic incident in our little town. This one hurts deep." Luckily, her sister was OK, but it was still a scary situation.

Followers showed their support on social media, and expressed their own fears.

The video quickly went viral, and many were deeply affected by the fear that Angelique experienced that day. "As a big sister, I can never imagine. I'm so sorry you all had to go through this.. praying for the whole community," one person wrote before another added, "I keep seeing all these vids of kids texting their parents they don't know if they'll see them again from this and I just can't stop crying bc I know there were 2 kids who won't."

