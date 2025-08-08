Colts Star Anthony Richardson Left a Preseason Game Early, but What's His Injury Status? Anthony is competing against Daniel Jones for the QB position. By Joseph Allen Updated Aug. 8 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Playing in the preseason is useful for NFL teams and individual players, but it doesn't come without some risks. While players and teams can get a sense of what is working on their team and what isn't, the risk of playing against another team's defense is that some of your potential starters can wind up injured.

That seemed like it might be the case for the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who had to leave the season's first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens after he was sacked by David Ojabo. Anthony was declared out for the rest of the game, and now many want to know whether there are any updates on his condition. Here's what we know.



Here's an update on Anthony Richardson's injury.

We learned after Anthony was pulled from the game that he had suffered a finger injury, but fans wanted to know whether that injury would keep him out for any period of time. According to a report from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Anthony is cleared to return to the field. "QB Anthony Richardson, who was declared out last night with a finger injury, had all his X-rays come back clean and will be back on the practice field in the coming days, per source," Schultz wrote on Twitter.

Although things looked scary for Anthony for a moment, it seems like the injury was not as serious as it could have been. While quarterbacks will sometimes play through injury, a serious finger injury can disrupt throwing mechanics, which are hugely important for quarterbacks throughout the league. This injury also comes at a time when the Colts are evaluating whether they want to continue moving forward with Anthony as their starter.

Anthony has been the starter for the Colts the past few years, but the team also brought in Daniel Jones this year to compete for the starting job. The injury would have been particularly difficult for Anthony, as he already has a pretty extensive injury history during his time in the league. He suffered an AC joint injury during his rookie season in 2023 and was sidelined for most of the year. He then suffered an oblique injury in 2024 and has played just 15 games across two seasons.

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson. who was declared out last night with a finger injury, had all his X-rays come back clean and will be back on the practice field in the coming days, per source. pic.twitter.com/A01khhGPSR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 8, 2025 Source: Twitter/@Schultz_Report

Anthony Richardson knows he has something to prove.

If the Colts' decision to bring in Daniel Jones wasn't a wake-up call for Anthony, then nothing would have been. Thankfully, he won't be missing any time in training camp, and he'll get a chance to compete for the starting job against the NY Giants' former starting quarterback.