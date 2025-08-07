Bucs QB Teddy Bridgewater Was Suspended From His High School Coaching Job for Giving "Impermissible Benefits" "Sometimes, things can happen when kids are walking home and things like that. I was just trying to protect them." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 7 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @teddyb_h2o

For Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans, the news that Teddy Bridgewater is re-signing with the NFL and joining the central Florida team as backup quarterback is excellent news.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Teddy's return to the NFL comes after a short but heartbreaking tenure as the head coach of a high school football team. He left after being suspended and set his eyes back on his professional career. Here's what we know about why he was suspended and how fans have reacted to the news that he was kicked out of his role as head coach.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Teddy Bridgewater suspended from his role as head coach?

Teddy returned to his high school alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to try his hand at the role of head coach of their successful football team. However, he was suspended from the role for what Bleacher Report calls, "allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players." Those impermissible benefits apparently included Uber rides and meals. While speaking to reporters ahead of his return to the NFL, Teddy explained his thoughts on the experience.

He shared, "I'm a protector. I'm a father first before anything, and when I decided to coach, those players became my sons, and I wanted to make sure that I just protect them in the best way that I can. I think that's what came about. Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood. Sometimes, things can happen when kids are walking home and things like that. I was just trying to protect them."

Article continues below advertisement

He added that leaving was tough, explaining, "It was difficult because I have so many relationships with those young men down there in South Florida at Miami Northwestern ... It's a great group of kids, and they see so much hope when they look at me. I always say that's food for my soul, it's a way that I feed my soul and allows me to stay young being around those kids. I think now that I'm back in the league, it's actually gonna be extra motivation for them as well."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have shown up in droves to support Teddy, saying his students were "lucky to have him."

Despite all of the controversy, fans are behind Teddy. All over his social media, they have turned up to offer their support and call out what seems like glaring unfairness in the system that caused Teddy's suspension.

On his Instagram, one user wrote, "This is the dumbest reason for a suspension I've ever heard. You aren't allowed to care about your students now?" And another added, "I hate [that] those kids lost an amazing coach who had their best interests at heart. God bless Teddy!"

Article continues below advertisement

While Miami Northwestern may have felt compelled to issue a suspension for Teddy's choices, it would seem that most people don't understand why it was necessary.