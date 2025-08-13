What Is the Ethnicity of Record-Breaking New York Mets Slugger Pete Alonso? Let's Get Into It Pete Alonso has the luck of the Irish on his side. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 13 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Move over Daryl Strawberry, a new home run sheriff is in town. On Aug. 12, 2025, Pete Alonso became the New York Mets' all-time home run leader after he "homered twice, giving him 254 career blasts," per Sports Illustrated. This record was previously held by Daryl, who had a franchise-high of 252.

Manager Carlos Mendoza told The Athletic this moment brought him to tears. "Since day one, what I’ve seen from him is a guy that cares so much about winning, cares so much about his teammates and the organization," said Carlos. Pete's plan is to keep playing the game he loves for at least another decade. Hopefully, he has it in him. Speaking of which, fans are curious about all aspects of their favorite player, including his ethnicity. Here's what we know.

What is Pete Alonso's ethnicity?

According to MLB.com, Pete's grandfather and great-aunt emigrated from Spain in the early 1930s, making him at least a quarter Spanish. They spoke English, but as they grew older, Pete's grandfather and great-aunt frequently slipped back into speaking Spanish. When this happened, Pete would fall back on his rudimentary knowledge of the language.

Pete grew up in Tampa, Fla. and by the time he was in fourth grade, he was learning Spanish in school. This was a not a choice. When he reached the Minor Leagues, Pete found himself playing with guys from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and beyond. This allowed the first baseman to brush up on his Spanish-speaking skills which started with his family.

Although players from outside the United States were taught English, Pete realized that the majority of them were still speaking Spanish. Pete became a bridge between guys who spoke English and players who spoke Spanish. "If you can help a few guys out here and there, I think it’s beneficial," said Pete. "Not only is it a language barrier, but it’s a huge cultural change where guys have to adjust to living in the United States. I think [speaking their language] helps a lot."

Pete Alonso also has the luck of the Irish on his side.

In May 2024, Pete also received the "I Didn’t Know He Was Irish" award from Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame Founder and President Emeritus, Shaun Clancy. The ceremony took place prior to the Mets-Rays game at Tropicana Field on May 4.