Does Sofia Carson Speak Spanish? The Truth About Her Bilingual Upbringing Is Sofia Carson fluent in English and Spanish? By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 3 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET

When people talk about Sofia Carson’s background, the conversation often turns toward her identity. She’s the daughter of Colombian parents, she has a Latin surname, and she occasionally speaks in Spanish during interviews — but is she Latina? Is she Colombian? Or is she just an American artist with Colombian roots?

That’s where the real questions come in. While Sofia was born and raised in Florida, her IMDb profile confirms, fans often want to know: does Sofia Carson speak Spanish fluently? Did she grow up in a bilingual household? Does she lean into her cultural heritage — or just use the language when needed for public appearances?



Does Sofia Carson speak Spanish fluently or is it just for show?

There are plenty of clips online of Sofia conducting interviews entirely in Spanish or giving quick tutorials on common phrases. During an appearance on Zach Sang Show Clips, she casually walks through how to say “cómo, cuándo y dónde,” switching between English and Spanish with ease. In a red carpet interview, she holds her own without missing a beat during an interview that is completely in Spanish.

In response to these videos, fans agree that the conversation feels natural and not forced. Furthermore, there is no point in time where she’s reaching for a translator. That said, she doesn’t lead with Spanish in every setting. She’s not building her brand on being a “Latina artist,” and you won’t find her switching into Spanish for the sake of appearance. When the context calls for it or she wants to connect with someone directly, she is more than comfortable speaking fluently in Spanish.

Sofia’s Spanish comes from her parents and her Colombian upbringing at home.

Sofia was born Sofia Lauren Daccarett Char in Florida, and raised in a bilingual household. Her parents, both of Colombian descent, made sure Spanish was part of daily life. In interviews, she’s spoken about growing up with strong cultural ties — attending family gatherings where Spanish flowed naturally.

According to Hollywood Ancestry, her mother, Laura Char Carson, comes from a prominent political family in Barranquilla, Colombia. While Sofia was born in the U.S. and speaks English fluently, she is proud of her Colombian roots. Spanish wasn’t something she picked up later in life. It was part of her upbringing from the day she came into the world.

"Your heritage can be exciting. I am American with Latin roots. It's part of me that I love and am very proud of. The Hispanic culture is full of people who have such a love and passion for life.” Sofia once said as she spoke of her heritage, per Hollywood Ancestry.

She also speaks French — and her multilingual skills go beyond basic fluency.

In addition to English and Spanish, Sofia also speaks fluent French. There are multiple clips of Sofia conducting interviews in French floating around TikTok and YouTube, including one clip on TikTok where she confirms to the interview that she does speak French. In these various interview clips, whether she is speaking English, Spanish, or French, Sofia shows of clear pronunciation and conversational ease.

@rtl2officiel Sofia Carson est avec nous en direct ce matin ❤️ Saviez vous qu’elle parle très bien le français ? 🥰 #sofiacarson ♬ son original - RTL2