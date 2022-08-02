Sofia Carson Plays Cassie in 'Purple Hearts' — Does She Have a Special Someone IRL?
The latest romantic drama on Netflix offers a glimpse into the complicated relationship between a musician and a soon-to-be-deployed U.S. Marine. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine in the roles of Cassie and Luke respectively, Purple Hearts revolves around an agreement-turned-romance. Because of their onscreen chemistry, fans want to know — are Sofia and Nicholas dating in real life? Here's what you should know about Sofia's love life off the screen.
Is 'Purple Hearts' star Sofia Carson taken?
After stealing the show in Purple Hearts, Sofia's fame is about to reach new heights. But does she have someone supportive by her side? Here's what you should know about which celebs the star has dated in the past and the rumors about her current dating situation.
On Instagram, Sofia tends to keep everything neatly career-focused. She frequently posts about her latest artistic endeavors, whether it be about singing or acting. Take, for instance, a casual snap featuring Nicholas, her co-star in Purple Hearts, that she posted on July 30, 2022, just in time for the release of Purple Hearts.
The internet remains rife with rumors about Sofia and Nicholas dating — and many fans would certainly like to see the two stars together. To make matters worse, the stars seem to be very determined to keep their love lives a secret. In other words: bring on the speculation. It's unknown whom Sofia might be dating at present as she has yet to make her relationship official with anyone.
Sofia Carson was rumored to be dating Sofía Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, circa 2016.
Sofia was previously linked to Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, an actor and director who played Simon in Guilty Party, Alberto in the mini-series, #ThisIsCollege, and himself in 365 Days of Love (not to be confused with 365 dni, the explosive movie taking after Fifty Shades of Grey).
Sofia Carson was close with her 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce.
Sofia was rumored to be spending considerable time with the late Cameron Boyce around the time they were working together on Descendants.
Sofia Carson made a name for herself as a Disney actress, voice actress, singer, and the star of movies like 'Songbird.'
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sofia decided to embark on a career as an actress after she finished her studies at the prestigious St. Hugh Catholic School and the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart. She also attended UCLA. She booked her first role in Austin & Ally on the Disney Channel in 2010s, and international success soon followed.
During the early stages of her career, Sofia predominantly landed roles in projects closely associated with Disney Channel. She later diversified her portfolio, co-starring with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Bella Thorne in Famous in Love. She featured in Songbird alongside K.J. Apa, Craig Robinson, and Demi Moore.
A mightily talented voice actress, she lent her voice to characters like Evie's character in Descendants: Wicked World, Sandgirl in Spider-Man, and Maliga in Elena of Avalor. She also showcases her unmatched singing talents in Purple Hearts.
Purple Hearts is available to stream on Netflix now.