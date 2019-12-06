Watch Out Shawn Mendes — Nicholas Galitzine Is the Prince Charming to Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

The cast of the upcoming Sony remake of Cinderella is finally coming together. With singer Camila Cabello taking on the lead role, Billy Porter grabbing a wand as the Fairy Godmother, and Idina Menzel in the anti-Elsa role as the Evil Stepmother, there was a lot of anticipation as to who Prince Charming could be.

Well, the wait is over as British actor Nicholas Galitzine has been given the leading man role in the film. Also, who knew Prince Charming's real name was Robert? Who is Nicholas Galitzine? Read on to find out what he's been in before, how he secured the highly coveted role and everything we know about the reboot.

Who is Nicholas Galitzine? Deadline first confirmed that the 25-year-old actor snagged the lead role in the musical on Dec. 4. Nicholas apparently proved himself to be the perfect choice after he "wowed the filmmakers in many chemistry readings." After his casting news broke, the actor took to Instagram to express his excitement for getting the part, and for having some pretty big-named co-stars.

"Beyond thrilled to bring this character to life," he wrote in his caption. "And fully prepared to feel wholly untalented compared to Idina Menzel and Billy Porter — life's one hell of a ride, hold on tight." The Brit isn't exactly a household name like the rest of his confirmed co-stars, but his career is nothing to turn your nose up at.

What other movies has Nicholas Galitzine starred in? Nicholas' first major role was in the 2014 film The Beat Beneath my Feet alongside the late Luke Perry. Luke plays a washed-up rock star who gives Nicholas' character guitar lessons. The movie is a musical, so it's clear that Nicholas has the chops required for Cinderella.

He also starred in Handsome Devil in 2015 with Andrew Scott — AKA the Hot Priest from Fleabag — the Melissa Joan Hart-directed Lifetime remake of the 1980 film The Watcher in the Woods alongside Anjelica Huston. His other credits include the supernatural/horror movie The Changeover and Share from HBO.

He was also just cast in The Craft remake with Donald McLean Jr. and Oscar winner Michelle Monaghan. He just starred on a Netflix series, Chambers,with Uma Thurman, but it got canceled after one season. Nicholas often showcases his singing talent and guitar skills on his Instagram page, so we can already imagine what his duets with Camila will be like (TBD if it'll be steamier than her "Señorita" music video with Shawn Mendes.)

When will Cinderella premiere? With most of the major characters cast already, the next biggest question about the film is when it'll be released. The movie is slated for a Feb. 5, 2021 release date, with filming and production beginning in Feb. of 2020. Cinderella marks Camila's film debut, and she's set to be very involved in the music production for it.

