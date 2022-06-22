Does Martin Sheen Speak Spanish? What About Emilio Estévez and Charlie Sheen?

Although Martin's father's side of the family can be traced back to Spain, the Ohio-born actor — whose mother's side of the family is Irish — does not speak Spanish fluently.

"I don’t speak Spanish," Martin, whose legal name is Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, revealed during a 2010 interview with Houma Today. "My dad was a Galego [from the Spanish region of Galicia] so he did, of course, but I never learned it."