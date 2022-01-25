The Reasoning Behind Emilio Estevez's Departure From 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Is Actually Quite Simple

"I’m sorry, but this isn’t my Mighty Ducks! It’s Emilio Estevez or just rename the series on Disney+, because you can’t replace a legend like Coach Bombay," wrote another user, who then switched their tone by noting, "But I’ll give it a chance and watch, because why not?"

Another fan agreed that change is good, writing, "Somehow I’m very OK with Emilio being replaced. The Mighty Ducks season 2 can’t come fast enough."

Filming for the second season of the show is scheduled to begin in early 2022.