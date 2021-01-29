Who Is Brady Noon? Meet 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Star

Quack, quack, quack...

Unfortunately, ducks don't always stick together. At least, not in this reboot of the highly anticipated film series The Mighty Ducks.

Disney+ released the first trailer for its streaming series Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which shows the once-underdog team of youth hockey misfits now competing at an ultra-high level. We wouldn't be surprised if their new chant is "win, win, win..."