Shaun Weiss, the Star of 'The Mighty Ducks,' Was Arrested While Under the Influence of Meth

Shaun Weiss was arrested for burglary and drug possession on Sunday, Jan. 26, near Marysville, Calif. The star of The Mighty Ducks, Freaks and Geeks, and Boy Meets World made headlines for his involvement in criminal activities on three occasions in the past years.

Weiss struggled with starting a new career as a screenwriter for years before his life took a wrong turn. A mugshot of his frightfully skinny face led readers to wonder: What happened to Shaun Weiss

Shaun Weiss was arrested for burglary and drug possession.

Weiss was arrested around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, SkyNews reports. He was taken to the Yuba County jail, where he is being held on $52,000 bail. The former actor, comedian, and scriptwriter broke into a residential property, forcing his way in via a garage window. Once inside the premises, Weiss proceeded to break into a car, where he fell asleep. That's where the homeowners found him. Weiss admitted to the crimes on the scene and was taken to custody by the Marysville Police Department.