Shaun Weiss, the Star of 'The Mighty Ducks,' Was Arrested While Under the Influence of Meth

Shaun Weiss was arrested for burglary and drug possession on Sunday, Jan. 26, near Marysville, Calif. The star of The Mighty Ducks, Freaks and Geeks, and Boy Meets World made headlines for his involvement in criminal activities on three occasions in the past years.

Weiss struggled with starting a new career as a screenwriter for years before his life took a wrong turn. A mugshot of his frightfully skinny face led readers to wonder: What happened to Shaun Weiss?