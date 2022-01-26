Josh Duhamel Opens up About Joining the Cast of ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Avid fans of the original three Mighty Ducks films have been heavily invested in the TV series reboot that came to life on Disney Plus. Starring Brady Noon, Lauren Graham, and Emilio Estevez, the series has attracted fans old and new, which is why it comes as no surprise the show was renewed for a second season.

However, Emilio announced that he will not be reprising his role as Coach Gorden Bombay in Season 2.