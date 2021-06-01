Will There Be a Season 2 of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' on Disney Plus?

Instead of "quacking" about having "fun," the Ducks organization has forgotten its original philosophy and is solely focused on winning at any cost.

The Disney Plus series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers follows a group of ragtag hockey players as they band together to take down the reigning champs (aka the Ducks).

So, who wins the final game? Plus, will there be a Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers? Keep reading to find out more.

In the series finale, the underdog team known as the Don't Bothers are forced to forfeit in the championship matchup and the Ducks are automatically declared the winner. However, Coach Bombay (Emilio Estévez) confronts the Mighty Ducks coach and the two teams go head-to-head in a single unsanctioned game.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'?

In the final episode of the Disney Plus series, Coach Bombay agrees that if the Don't Bothers lose the game, they will quit playing hockey. But if the underdogs pull off an upset, they take back the Mighty Ducks moniker. If you're a fan of the original trilogy, you were probably instantly been hit with a sense of nostalgia when you saw the Don't Bothers skate onto the ice in the OG Duck uniforms with the names of the '90s players adorned on the back of their jerseys.

Not only did the series bring back the original Ducks uniform, but the team also scored the game-winning goal with the iconic "flying V" play. #QuackQuckQuack. So, with the Don't Bothers now officially the Ducks, what does this mean for Season 2?

Source: Disney Plus

Unfortunately, Disney Plus has not yet renewed the series for a sophomore season, but showrunner Steve Brill already has a few ideas for future episodes. "Yeah, we have a plan. We have many plans," Steve said in an interview with Collider. "As we’ve learned from this last year, you can’t make plans. I would have loved for the second season to be in Europe, playing an international tournament, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. But there are many plans. All of the characters would be back and Lauren Graham would fully be a lead figure."

The showrunner explained that he would love to explore each character's backstory, and even bring back a few OG ones. "To explore [Lauren Graham's] character would be endlessly fun, and her with Gordon Bombay, and then each individual kid and the story of the team and what the next step would be. We’ve got it all laid out," he continued. "And then, we’d also bring back people, and wrap up storylines and re-explore storylines from the movies."

Source: Disney Plus

While fans are holding out hope that Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson) might make an appearance in Season 2, Steve told TVLine that he is unsure if the actor would reprise his role. However, he's confident that Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson would make a cameo.