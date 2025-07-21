Why Are the Mets Wearing Purple? The Meaning Behind the Team's Wardrobe Revealed The Mets are looking to win their third World Series title this year, after losing to the Dodgers in last year's playoffs. By Diego Peralta Published July 21 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ MLB

The New York Mets lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2024 Championship Series. The beloved team started out the 2025 MLB season looking to win their third World Series title, after the Dodgers walked away with the trophy the previous year. The loss against the eventual champions set the stage for the Mets' 2025 campaign. The New York team started out their 2025 journey by reaching the second spot of the NL East chart as of July 2025, according to MLB.

During the 2025 season, fans of the Mets noticed a significant change to the players' uniforms. The color purple had been added to what the team was wearing during games, with the highlights changing the way stars, such as Huascar Brazoban, presented themselves at Citi Field. Why are the New York Mets including the color purple in their uniforms? Here's what we know about the reasoning behind the wardrobe change.

Why are the New York Mets wearing purple?

According to ESPN, the purple highlights in the New York Mets' uniforms are related to the 7 line of the New York City subway. The line takes people to Citi Field, the home of their beloved team. Every time someone wants to use public transportation to make their way to the stadium, their experience includes riding the subway through the 7 line. That is at the center of what Nike's City Connect campaign is trying to achieve.

The City Connect campaign has the intention of highlighting the culture around the Mets. New York City is one of the world's most diverse hubs when it comes to culture and how it affects people's lives. Instead of looking for a complicated thread that could connect the culture of New York to the legacy of the Mets, Nike decided to focus on line 7 of the subway, an integral element of the experience of being a Mets fan.

Did other MLB teams make similar adjustments to their uniform?

Yes, Nike's City Connect campaign involves other teams from the MLB. One of these teams is the Tampa Bay Rays, with their wardrobe leaning into the skateboarding culture of their home. Another example of the campaign's impact can be seen in the distinct colors worn by the Toronto Blue Jays. The team's jerseys include references to the city's nightlife, the Toronto City Hall, and the Nathan Phillips Square. The Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins are also a part of the dazzling campaign.