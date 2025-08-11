Umpire Jen Pawol Delivered 91 Percent Accuracy During Her MLB Debut Behind the Plate Jen Pawol had solid accuracy during her debut behind home plate. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 11 2025, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBSNewYork

In the world of men's athletics, the path for women into positions of authority and responsibilty can be perilous. There are remarkably few female coaches in professional men's sports, and that's also the case for referees and umpires across various pro sports leagues.

That's why it was such a big deal for Jen Pawol to become the first female umpire in the MLB to stand behind home plate during Aug. 10's series finale between the Braves and Marlins at Truist Park. Following Jen's moment as a trailblazer, many want to know how she did. Here's what we know about her scorecard.

What was Jen Pawol's ump scorecard?

Ump scorecards are tallied for every ump, and they determine how accurate an ump was at calling balls and strikes correctly. This is a relatively recent development in the history of professional baseball, as for most of the sport's history, the technology to determine whether an ump was correct simply didn't exist. No ump gets every call correct, but according to an analysis from Close Call Sports that was posted on Reddit, Jen had 91 percent accuracy during her first time behind home plate.

Out of 152 potential pitch calls, she called 139 correctly. That accuracy is roughly in line with performances from other rookie umps in their debuts in recent years, with some achieving slightly higher levels of accuracy, and others having accuracy in line with or a little below Jen's. Ninety-one percent would be a pretty rough average, though, so Jen will likely need to turn in slightly better performances moving forward.

How did Jen Powal do?

Although that level of accuracy might be a touch on the low side (at least for an average), players who were asked about Jen's performance didn't seem to have any complaints. Any baseball fan is likely aware that umps don't often make themselves the story, as when they are at the center of the action, it usually means that they've had an impact on the outcome of a game that they shouldn't have.

Braves starter Joey Wentz offered his congratulations after the game, and then added, "I try not to focus on the zone, to be honest with you. I thought it was good, though," he said, suggesting that Jen's calls didn't confuse him. Marlins starter Cal Quantril, meanwhile, said that it was a great achievement and gave Jen credit for making him feel like it was just another day at work.