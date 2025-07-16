What Happened to MLB Player Julio Urías? Will the Athlete Return to the Field? The next months will be crucial for the career of the baseball professional, who made his major league debut in 2016. By Diego Peralta Published July 16 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Pitcher Julio Urías started his career in Major League Baseball almost a decade ago when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. The pitcher has represented the Los Angeles team over the course of his entire major league career. That could change in the future. Julio is preparing for his professional baseball return after being away from the sport for two years.

While Julio Urías was away, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a statement in the field. Two years after the team lost Julio due to a suspension, the team will determine if they want their pitcher back or if the athlete will need to look for a new home for the upcoming MLB seasons. What happened to Julio Urías? Here's what we know about what kept the Dodgers pitcher out of action for so long.

What happened to MLB pitcher Julio Urías?

Julio Urías is getting ready to return to baseball after a domestic violence and sexual assault violation sidelined the player for two years, according to the Los Angeles Times. The league took action against the player after a video that went viral in 2023 depicted Julio shoving his wife against a fence outside the BMO Stadium. After stating that Julio was going to be placed on administrative leave in 2023, the MLB confirmed that the suspension would actually last until the 2025 All-Star break.

That wasn't the first time Julio had to face consequences for his violent behavior. The Los Angeles Times also reported that Julio Urías had been previously arrested for a similar case in 2019, following an altercation at the Beverly Center parking lot. The pitcher's track record has defined his reputation for the MLB and for the followers of the sport. Julio will now be looking for a team to take him, with his suspension concluding around three months away from the 2025 World Series.

Do the Los Angeles Dodgers need Julio Urías to reach the World Series?

Julio Urías had played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for almost a decade by the time his suspension ended. But that doesn't mean that the team needs him, considering how the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series without him. Thanks to players such as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the team from California managed to get their hands on their eighth World Series championship. By winning their first World Series title since 2020, the Dodgers proved that they don't need Julio Urías to succeed.

The Dodgers have also kept a positive record through the 2025 season, as of July. Every team in the MLB is required to play 162 games during the regular season, with the Dodgers' last game scheduled for Sept. 28, according to ESPN. Time will tell which team will dare to work with Julio once he is ready to return to baseball. Since he is now considered a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers could get their pitcher back, or another team could add the athlete to their ranks.