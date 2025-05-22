Influencer Allegedly Banned from Dodger Stadium for Life After Sneaking Something In "Oh, it's not a charger." By Ivy Griffith Published May 22 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @thenoemurillo

It's no secret that influencers are known for getting themselves into trouble. Whether it's intentional trouble a la Johnny Somali or unintentional trouble like the controversial Logan Paul who found himself banned from Egypt for reasons unknown, there's a wide range of reasons why influencers find themselves in the hot seat.

Article continues below advertisement

Noe Murillo found himself in the hot seat when he attended a game at Dodger Stadium for one of his famed "solo dates." But why was he banned for life? Here's what we know about what he did wrong, and why his content resonates so well with so many people, lifetime ban aside.

Article continues below advertisement

Influencer Noe Murillo was banned from Dodger Stadium for life, and here's why.

It looked like an idyllic day: Noe bought a ticket and strolled into Dodger's Stadium with the sun shining and the afternoon full of promise. He sat down to have a nice pre-game meal that would prove to be his undoing.

While he was eating, he pulled out what looked to be a portable charger; a large rectangular box with a wire coming out of it. But after someone mentioned looking for a charger, Noe corrected, "Oh, it's not a charger." He popped off the top to reveal a flask, which looked suspiciously like the kind you might transport alcohol in. He poured the liquid inside over a cup of ice, then added orange juice and took a sip.

Article continues below advertisement

As the Major League Baseball site shares, it's against the stadium rules to bring outside alcohol into the venue. While this TikToker claims that Noe was banned for life due to the infraction, Noe himself responded to a comment suggesting he had only been banned "for this season" with "Thank you." So while there's no official word on the ban, it would seem that Noe's own actions support the idea that he was only banned for a season.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Noe Murillo?

But who even is Noe Murillo? He has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok and over 523K followers on Instagram, so he's not exactly an unknown. You might, perhaps, know him as "the bus driver."

Article continues below advertisement

Noe has embraced life as a single man and takes himself on dates, showing what it's like to enjoy solo time out and about. He often eats when he goes out, and has started including "solo travel" content as well.

On any given day, you can find Noe enjoying cuisine and events from a variety of walks of life, and fitting a wide variety of budgets. In one video, he enjoys an evening out with pizza, and in another he enjoys an expensive rooftop bar meal. So in short: Noe is all of us, but living life to the fullest.

Article continues below advertisement