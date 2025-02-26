Logan Paul Has Always Been Controversial, but Why Is He Banned from Egypt? Logan Paul is banned from Egypt, but Egypt wouldn't tell him why. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 26 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As he's made the transition from influencer into WWE star, Logan Paul has often been unafraid of courting a fair amount of controversy. He has sometimes apologized for his more outrageous statements, and sometimes he has not.

Following news that Logan was banned from entering Egypt, though, many wanted to better understand why he might be banned from the country. Logan only found out about the ban after he tried to get into the country to film a video with MrBeast. Here's what we know about why he's banned.

Why is Logan Paul banned from Egypt?

As he explained in a TikTok video, Logan wanted to join MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, in a video exploring the pyramids in Egypt. MrBeast initially said that would be great, but then eventually found out that he wouldn't be allowed to enter the country if Logan joined him. “Then a week later he called me and was like, ‘Dude, unfortunately, the Egyptian government said you can’t come, otherwise we can’t come,'" Paul explained.

Logan added that he was a little surprised that he was so well-known in a country he had never been to. “And I was like, ‘Wait, what? I know I’ve pissed people off, but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt, what can’t I come to the pyramid?’" he said. Logan also said that Jimmy had no info on why he couldn't be there, but added that the government specifically said he couldn't come.

Logan has been no stranger to controversy throughout his career, but the Egyptian government did not provide any detail on why Logan would not be allowed into the country. It seems that they may have just been afraid that he would do something provocative to get them in the news for all the wrong reasons, but whatever their reasons, they told Logan that he would have to sit this one out.

Is Logan Paul banned from Japan?

Following the news that Logan was not allowed to enter Egypt, many wondered whether the influencer might also be banned from entering Japan, which is perhaps the country he's most famous for disrespecting. The controversy started when Logan filmed a video in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, which is known in part because people tend to die by suicide there.

When Logan and his team came across a body hanging from a tree in the forest, they decided to continue filming and upload the content to YouTube instead of stopping immediately. This caused a massive outcry and backlash from those who followed Logan, claiming that his actions were insensitive and self-serving.