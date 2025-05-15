Rumors Circulate Online Claiming Emilie Kiser's Son Trigg Drowned in a Pool Many concerned fans are sharing their thoughts and prayers on social media. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 15 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @emiliekiser

Well-known social media influencer Emilie Kiser has captured the hearts of millions with her honest and heartfelt content about family life and motherhood. Over the years, her followers have watched her grow as she built a life with her husband, Brady, and shared glimpses of their growing family.

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Trigg, who quickly became a beloved part of Emilie's content. However, nearly four years later, in May 2025, troubling rumors began to circulate online, suggesting that something incredibly tragic may have happened to the young boy. Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg?

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Fox 10 Phoenix reported that a three-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital the night before after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool in Chandler, Ariz. According to officials from the Chandler Fire Department, police were the first to arrive at the scene and discovered the child unconscious.

Officers immediately began CPR, and firefighters took over care upon arrival. The young child was later airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities have not yet confirmed how the child ended up in the pool, and it remains unclear whether any protective measures, such as a safety fence or barrier, were in place at the time of the incident. The situation is still under investigation, and few official details have been released.

Article continues below advertisement

While the identity of the child has not been publicly confirmed, online speculation and a growing number of unverified reports have suggested that the boy may be Trigg Kiser, the young son of social media influencer Emilie Kiser. On Thursday, May 15, 2025, a website called Americanfuneral.site reported that Trigg had passed away. At this time, this claim has not been verified by any reliable news outlets or confirmed by the family.

Many fans are holding out hope that the rumors aren't true.

Though no official statement has been released, an outpouring of love has flooded social media as concerned fans share their thoughts and prayers. One person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "I'm hoping and praying what I just saw about Emilie Kiser isn't true. I'm sick to my stomach and so hurt for her." Another echoed the sentiment, replying, "It's so sad, and all signs seem to be pointing towards it being true."

Article continues below advertisement

idk if anyone else follows emilie kiser on tiktok, i love her, but people are saying trigg may have passed away in a drowning incident on monday night and my heart is crumbling — rue 🍒 (@finelineleclerc) May 14, 2025

"If the rumours I've just seen are true, I'm sending prayers to Emilie Kiser and her family," someone else added. "My heart aches for them." As of now, messages of love and support continue to pour in from Emilie’s followers and fellow parents alike.