Is Zoe LaVerne Just Another Social Media Influencer Who Rose Too Quickly and Fell Even Harder? Zoe LaVerne is facing some serious allegations.

Because TikTok is so omnipresent, few people remember that it started out as a lip-synching app called Musical.ly. That's where influencer Zoe LaVerne got her start in 2016 when the then-15-year-old began posting multiple times a day, reported the Indianapolis Monthly. A couple of years later, Musical.ly became TikTok, and Zoe had amassed 3 million fans and earned $30,000.

Although her success was sweet, the backlash was swift. Pretty soon, she was getting bullied at Greenwood Community High School, which led to Zoe transitioning to being home-schooled. With more time on her hands to create, the young influencer combined forces with her boyfriend at the time, a Chicago-based influencer named Cody Orlove. They became Zody but ended their on-again-off-again relationship in June 2020. Triumph and scandals soon followed. Where is Zoe LaVerne now?

Where is Zoe LaVerne now?

Zoe is still posting on social media, though her videos are a far cry from what she used to do. She now shares stories about married life as a mom. She married her boyfriend Dawson Day on Oct. 5, 2021. In an Instagram post from the day after the big day, Zoe said she and Dawson were officially legal but were planning to have an actual wedding in June or July of that year. She also lamented the fact that their daughter, Emersyn Raylee Dawson, was born a mere five days prior.

On her daughter's first birthday, Zoe celebrated the past 365 days with an emotional post on Instagram. After an emergency c-section, Emersyn was born on Sept. 30, 2021, at 2:27 p.m. "We are so thankful for you and couldn’t imagine our life without you baby girl," she wrote in the caption. " I can't wait to watch you grow and learn new things," she said before adding that her daughter saved her. As of May 2025, comments on Zoe's TikTok have been turned off, and we think we know why.

Five years after Zoe LaVerne was accused of grooming a 13 year old, her alleged victim came forward.

In November 2020, Zoe apologized for kissing a 13-year-old boy named Conner. According to Business Insider, the incident was caught on camera and leaked on social media. The young boy was a fan of Zoe's and the video that circulated online shocked her followers. "I didn't groom Connor, I wouldn't do that," said Zoe in response to the accusations of grooming. "He's a kid and I'm aware of that. It just happened."

She went on to say that they were both in a "dark place" when they met and ended up "catching feelings" for each other. Zoe said it was normal for two friends to feel that way toward each other but their age difference made it wrong. In a since-deleted public statement to his own Instagram, Conner echoed what Zoe said but was adamant about the fact that she did not rape him.

In May 2025, a now-18-year-old Conner took to TikTok in order to change his tune. In a video recorded from a car, the young man said, "My name is Conner, and I was statutory r-worded by a popular influencer." He then says there are other alleged victims of Zoe, but those accusations are false.

Conner revealed that in June 2020 after Zoe and Cody broke up, she and a friend were supposed to visit the 13-year-old for a week but decided to move for a "fresh start" as they were both recently single. It was around that time that Zoe kissed Conner for the first time. He was already uncomfortable about some of the things she said but was too afraid to speak up. Regarding his defense of Zoe's actions, Conner said he was "so strung up" then because someone he idolized was a friend.

Things escalated after the kiss and led to Zoe allegedly texting inappropriate pictures and "doing things on the phone" with him. Conner shared that one day while hanging out with Zoe at her house, she threw herself on top of him and asked if he was ready. She also asked Conner if he was OK. When Zoe asked if he "wanted to" a shocked Conner said yes, but he said his body language was saying no. She later told Conner if she went to jail for this, she would take her own life.

Conner tried to take legal action but law enforcement told him they believed it was a "publicity stunt." Although he provided evidence, authorities still said they thought this as for "likes" and "attention." This lasted for a year before Conner finally gave up.