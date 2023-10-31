Home > Viral News > Influencers > Zoe LaVerne Influencer Zoe LaVerne Day Says Her Mom Is in Hospice Care and "Could Die Anytime Soon" Singer and internet personality Zoe LaVerne Day says her mom is currently in hospice care and doctors have informed her that her days are numbered. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 31 2023, Published 2:54 p.m. ET Source: getty images

Influencer and singer Zoe LaVerne Day is extremely close with her mother Debbie Pemberton.

In late 2022, Debbie had a stroke and was informed her cancer had come back.

In October 2023, Zoe said things were looking especially bad as her mother was put in hospice care and was told she could die soon.

Singer and internet personality Zoe LaVerne Day (surname Pemberton) got her start on Musical.ly and then went on to blow up on TikTok. However, it wasn’t her music that got her name in the press, but rather her controversial actions. In 2020, when Zoe was 19, she was believed to be having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old fan named Connor.

Given the severity of the allegations, the internet became a hateful place for her and folks were demanding that she be banned from TikTok. Through it all, Zoe’s mom, Debbie Pemberton fiercely stuck by her side and continued to defend her. It's no secret that Zoe and her mom have always been extremely close. But behind the scenes, Debbie's health has been rapidly in decline. The "American Dream" singer is now asking fans to keep her mom in their prayers.

What happened to Zoe LaVerne's mom, Debbie Pemberton?

In October 2023, Zoe shared the news in a trio of TikTok videos that her mom, Debbie, had become very ill throughout the past year. She explained that things started going wrong in November 2022, when her mom had a stroke. After being hospitalized through the holidays, doctors informed Zoe that her mom's cancer had come back in January 2023.

"My family and I are definitely not doing the greatest at the moment," Zoe explained in a video, claiming that things had escalated rapidly. The latest update was that a hospice had been brought in for her mother. "If you guys don't know, whenever they mention hospice it's never good news. Basically, a hospice comes in and makes you comfortable to die," Zoe said.

She revealed that doctors had "made it clear she could die anytime soon." Understandably so, Zoe said she has had a lot of trouble wrapping her head around this news.

Zoe began reflecting on the many wonderful aspects of her mom, noting that she loved it when she sang and was the one who pushed her to share her talent on social media, which in turn, led Zoe to internet fame.

