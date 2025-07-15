The American League Has Dominated the All-Star Game for the Last 10 Years The All-Star Game has tilted heavily toward one league over the other. By Joseph Allen Published July 15 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: MLB

All-Star Games are, by their very nation, a little bit silly. No one wants to get hurt, and the game doesn't have very high stakes unless the players decide that it does. Over the last decade, though, one league inside of the MLB has gotten almost all the wins during the game.

As fans of the MLB prepare for the All-Star Game on July 15, many want to know what the results have been for the last decade. We'll run you through those results and why it might be a point of pride for the National League to get a win tonight.

What are the MLB All-Star Game results for the last 10 years?

Since 2015, the American League has won eight of the last nine All-Star Games, including the most recent one. The 2020 game was canceled after the start of the season was delayed because of COVID. In 2015, the American League won the game a 6-3, and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels was named the MVP of the game. In 2016, the American League won the game 4-2, and Eric Hosmer of the Kansas City Royals was named the MVP.

In 2017, the American League won the game 2-1, and Robinson Canó of the Seattle Mariners was named the MVP. In 2018, the American League won the game 8-6, and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros was named the MVP. In 2019, the American League won the game 4-3, and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians was named the MVP. In 2021, the American League won the game 5-2, and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays was named the MVP.

In 2022, the American League won the game 3-2, and Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees was named the MVP. In 2023, the National League won the game 3-2, and Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies was named the MVP. In 2024, the American League won the game 5-2, and Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox was named the MVP. Overall, the American League has a record of 48-44-2 against the National League, thanks largely to this recent string of wins.

The All-Star Game has some real stakes.

Although the All-Star Game is never a super important event, it matters more in baseball than it does in some sports. That's because the league that wins the All-Star Game determines who has home field advantage during the World Series. While playing one extra game at home doesn't often decide the winner in the World Series, it can have some impact on the outcome.