Why Are MLB Players Wearing Light Blue For Father’s Day? Here's What We Know MLB players, coaches, and managers began wearing light blue in 1996. By Niko Mann Published June 16 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are wondering why MLB players wear the color light blue on Father's Day. Not only do baseball players wear baby blue on Father's Day, but MLB coaches and managers also sport the color on dad's special day.

Article continues below advertisement

Some players choose to wear light blue socks, while others wore baby blue cleats, gloves, or undershirts. Others choose to sport light blue sweatbands on their wrists, and one of the catchers wore a light blue helmet and catcher's vest. The colorful display prompted some fans to ask why MLB players are wearing light blue for Father’s Day.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why are MLB players wearing light blue for Father’s Day?

MLB players wear light blue on Father's Day to bring awareness to prostate cancer. According to MLB.com, teams began wearing light blue back in 1996 in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Since baseball teams, their coaches, and managers began wearing light blue during Father's Day games, more than $70 million has been raised to help find "scientific breakthroughs and save lives." The slogan for the partnership is to “Keep Dad in the Game,” and all the funds raised from Father's Day apparel sold at the games are donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, the Prostate Cancer Foundation and MLB hosted the Home Run Challenge. The challenge encouraged fans to pledge a donation for every home run hit between May 20 and Father's Day. Other teams that played on Father's Day this year include the New York Mets, and the team wore light blue ribbons sewn into their jerseys, and several teams used light blue bats and baseball gloves to bring awareness to prostate cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 men is diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. While prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in men, early detection is saving lives. The death rate for prostate cancer was almost cut in half between 1993 and 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

While light blue is meant to bring awareness to prostate cancer in baseball, it is also a color meant to celebrate babies! Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber was surprised to learn he'd gotten a light blue baseball glove from his wife, Kara, to honor his first Father's Day. The MLB pitcher and his wife welcomed their son Kav McClain in March, and Kara had the family's name stitched into the glove.