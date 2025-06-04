Jessie J Was Diagnosed With “Early Breast Cancer” — A Look at Her Health Struggles "Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the word 'early.'" By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 4 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Jessie J, known for her songs "Price Tag," "Do It Like A Dude," and "Who You Are," has taken fans along as her life changed in the public eye. The UK native shared limited details of her high-profile relationship with Channing Tatum, which lasted from 2018-2020, and felt more comfortable discussing her life as a mom after giving birth to her and her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman's first child, Sky Safir, in May 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her personal highs, Jessie has also used social media to discuss her struggles during challenging moments. She took to social media to open up about a devastating diagnosis that affected her career. Here's what Jessie J said about her health.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J's health isn't keeping the "Living My Best Life" singer down amid "early breast cancer" diagnosis.

In June 2025, Jessie posted an Instagram video where she revealed she was diagnosed with "early breast cancer." The songstress, full name Jessica Cornish, said she discovered her prognosis after her song, "No Secrets," debuted in late April 2025, and decided to keep it to herself. Jessie said finding out her diagnosis early made her feel comfortable enough to share with her fans.

"I'm highlighting the word early," she reiterated in the video. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the word 'early.' I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

Article continues below advertisement

“I just wanted to be open and share it,” Jessie added. “One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people, giving me their love and support, and also their own stories.”

Article continues below advertisement

While Jessie made her fans aware of the seriousness of her being diagnosed with breast cancer, she also added some levity to the news by noting the irony in her getting the diagnosis and putting out "No Secrets" and "Living My Best Life," stating "I mean, you can’t make it up." She also joked about the situation in the caption of her Instagram post.

"No (more) Secrets, and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life?'" Jessie joked. "All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times), this last two months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug."

Article continues below advertisement

The "Domino" singer added that, while she said in her video that her diagnosis gave her an excuse to have "massive t--s," she wouldn't be getting them during her reconstruction surgery. "Also not getting massive t--s," Jessie confirmed. "Or am I? No no… I must stop joking."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J has been open about her health struggles.

Jessie also mentioned in her video that her previous willingness to share her life with her fans was part of the reason she decided to discuss her health directly with them. Throughout her fame, she's

Jessie also mentioned in her video that her previous willingness to share her life with her fans was part of the reason she decided to discuss her health directly with them. Throughout her fame, she's been open about several health battles, including being diagnosed with heart disease and suffering a stroke at the age of 9, per Women's Health.

Article continues below advertisement