MLB Legends Spotted Partying in Las Vegas at Circa Resort & Casino By Reese Watson Published Dec. 6 2024, 12:09 p.m. ET

When it comes to downtown Las Vegas’s newest hot spot, Circa Resort & Casino, it’s clear that many famous faces make sure to stop by! Most recently, several acclaimed baseball icons have been spotted at that very place.

The Prep Baseball Organization held their annual company convention inside of Circa’s beautiful Galaxy Ballroom. The organization is known for its amateur baseball platform which provides details on players, teams and events – they also rank the best high school players, allowing college coaches and MLB scouts to easily find young talent and the next generation of baseball players!

One of their guest speakers was none other than college World Series coach for the Tennessee Vols, Tony Vitello. He spoke to the group about his dedication to the beloved sport, and what it takes to become a champion in today’s world of college baseball.

He then stopped by to meet Circa’s CEO/Owner, Derek Stevens, in his office. Mr. Stevens is an avid baseball fan – both college and MLB! They were joined by other Tennessee coaches, Ross Kivett (Assistant Coach), Quentin Eberhardt (Director of Baseball Sports Performance), and Circa’s Vice President of Operations, Mike Palm. The Vegas visionary was sure to sport an orange tie in support of the winning coaches’ team!

It’s easy to see why so many kids love playing for Tony and his amazing staff – we were told they were very nice to everyone they came in contact with. But of course, they know how to compete when it’s time to get down to business. This is exactly why he’s known to be one of the best college baseball coaches out there.

Derek Stevens headed down to Circa’s sportsbook (the world’s largest one, to be exact) and made his rounds greeting everyone! There, he chatted it up with two of the three Prep Baseball owners – Sean Duncan and Adam Brass. Missing from the photo is third owner, Todd Fine.

A couple of days later, one of the top MLB pitchers, Hunter Greene, from the Cincinnati Reds was spotted staying at Circa as well – it was his top hotel pick while staying in town for F1! Greene holds the record for the most hundred-mile-an-hour pitches in a single game and was considered for the Cy Young Award. Before his adventure to Circa, he was busy on the racetrack doing several appearances with various drivers, and the McLaren team.

Then, it was time for some father/son bonding time at Circa’s famous steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime. The duo met with co-owner/namesake, Chef Barry S. Dakake himself! Hunter was also seen chatting with 7x Mr. Olympia Flex Lewis and ESPN’s Steve Levy who were all dining at the same time inside Barry’s.

Greene really appreciated the hospitality at Circa, and thanked casino executive, Richard Wilk, who had to wait till after the MLB season to meet the ALL Star and invite him in to try Circa Resort and Casino.

The renowned resort was also visited by Bruce Bochy, manager of the Texas Rangers. This living legend has led teams from both the American and National Leagues to World Series Championships. An astonishing four rings so far. During his playing days, Mr. Bochy was the only player to ever hit a walk-off home run off the incredible Hall-of-Famer, Nolan Ryan!

The iconic Bochy was seen spending time at Vegas Vickie’s cocktail lounge, chatting it up with Derek Stevens! Mr. Stevens was eager to talk all things MLB with the icon. Bochy, as a new fan of Circa himself, was just as excited to engage with the Vegas CEO.