Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports NBA Legend Magic Johnson Plays Key Role in Helping the Los Angeles Dodgers Succeed Magic Johnson is a part-owner of the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 31 2024, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

OK, it's pretty hard for us to shake off the disappointment of the New York Yankees losing the 2024 World Series. However, we have to give the Los Angeles Dodgers credit for their remarkable performance when it truly counted.

Article continues below advertisement

As the Dodgers reveled in their victory on Yankee Stadium's field, former professional basketball player Magic Johnson joined in on the fun. Now, his presence wasn't just for the celebration — he's actually a part owner of the Dodgers!

Article continues below advertisement

So, does Magic Johnson own the Los Angeles Dodgers?

As mentioned earlier, Magic Johnson is a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In January 2012, he teamed up with Guggenheim Baseball Management, Mark Walter, and Stan Kasten to bid for the team. Their group successfully purchased the Dodgers out of bankruptcy for $2.15 billion.

At that time, Johnson bought a 2.3 percent stake in the team, motivated by a desire to restore the Dodgers to their glory days of the '70s and '80s, when they frequently reached the World Series. Since the big time purchase, the Dodgers have made four World Series appearances, winning titles in 2020 and now, in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"The town has gone bonkers over this team," Magic said after the Dodgers clinched the 2024 World Series, per the Los Angeles Times. Sporting a Dodgers letterman jacket adorned with a block D on one side and the team logo on the other, he continued to express his excitement, saying, It's been crazy. You think about, yes, I'm a Laker, but I'm a true blue Dodger, too. Hopefully, one day they will win it again, but right now the city is owned, today, by the Dodgers."