Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Net Worth Is Award-Winning — Inside His Lucrative Acting Career Cuba’s breakthrough starring role in the 1991 Oscar-nominated film ‘Boyz N the Hood’ ushered him into the mainstream. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 13 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In a career that has spanned over 35 years, Cuba Gooding Jr. has achieved tons of success in his acting career, and he has even earned Hollywood’s top prize, an Academy Award for his role alongside Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Starring in both films and television series, Cuba has accumulated an impressive net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Cuba Gooding Jr. began his acting career in the mid-1980s with small roles in TV shows, such as Amen and MacGyver, and also a cameo in the box-office hit Coming to America starring Eddie Murphy. However, it was his breakthrough starring role in the 1991 Oscar-nominated film Boyz N the Hood that ushered him into the mainstream.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Cuba Gooding Jr.’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of August 2025, Cuba Gooding Jr.’s net worth is an estimated $12 million, the bulk of which is due to his lengthy acting career. In addition to box-office hits such as Jerry Maguire, Cuba also earned multi-million dollar paydays for his roles in What Dreams May Come and Men of Honor.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Actor Net worth: $12 million Cuba Gooding Jr. is an Academy Award-winning actor, known for his roles in Jerry Maguire and Boyz N the Hood. Birth date: Jan. 2, 1968 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Birth name: Cuba Mark Gooding Jr. Father: Cuba Gooding Sr., lead singer of The Main Ingredient Mother: Shirley Sullivan, singer Marriages: Sara Kapfer (married 1994 until 2017) Children: 3, Spencer, Piper, and Mason Gooding Education: John F. Kennedy High School

Article continues below advertisement

Cuba went viral in May 2025 when he reunited with Tom Cruise.

While attending the Cannes Film Festival, where Tom was promoting his highly anticipated eighth installment in the Mission Impossible franchise, Cuba and his former co-star reunited on the red carpet, and fans couldn’t get enough, according to PEOPLE.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Both dressed in black tuxedos, Cuba and Tom warmly embraced each other on the international red carpet and appeared laughing with each other while in conversation, per the outlet.

The last few years has seen the actor embroiled in multiple legal issues.

In August 2024, while promoting his film The Firing Squad, Cuba openly discussed the multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits he’s been involved in, as well as rape allegations, in an interview with Extra. “We are dealing with accountability or what is appropriate, what is accessible,” he told the outlet about his past actions. “I’ve walked my journey and understood that there are things and there’s people and reactions in society that are shifting ... Life is about adjusting.”

Article continues below advertisement

“People feel that I’m accessible to them, so I come in contact with all kinds of people, from people who adore you to people who are offended by you, people who feel you're aggressive,” he continued. “And you have to learn that as you walk on this path, you must stay neutral.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

“When people interpret what’s going on with you or what you’re being exposed to, you have to make sure that you know your intention,” Cuba said. “You have to be accountable for your own actions, and I have been. I have been. People have spoken positive and negative, but I can’t control that.”