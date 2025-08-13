Cam'ron and Omar Gooding's Feud Involves Diss Tracks and a Fake Movie Role Cam'ron misspoke when he referred to Omar as Omar Gooding Jr. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 13 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@omargooding; @mr_camron

When two people in Hollywood are feuding and they are both musically inclined, the natural thing to do is make a diss track or two to publicly shame each other, right? Well, sort of. When Cam'ron and Omar Gooding's feud began, that's how Omar responded to the rapper and podcast host. But things gradually took a turn as Cam'ron clapped back in a major way.

Article continues below advertisement

For those who don't know, it all started in 2024 when Cam'ron incorrectly referred to Omar as "Omar Gooding Jr.," according to TMZ. Omar's brother, Cuba Gooding Jr., is the "junior" of the family. Apparently, Omar took this slip of the tongue personally, and he went on to make the beef between him and Cam'ron pretty real.

Article continues below advertisement

Cam'ron and Omar Gooding's feud began in 2024.

In December 2024, Cam'ron spoke about Black actors on his It Is What It Is podcast. He said that actors like Ving Rhames and "Omar Gooding Jr." are "sitting around" waiting for roles when really, they should be using their money to make projects for themselves. The criticism over what Cam'ron believes some actors should be doing sort of went over Omar's head, because when Cam'ron convoluted Omar's name with his brother's, it appeared to strike a nerve.

According to HotNewHipHop, at the time, Cam'ron said, "I would have saved my money and shot my own s--t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up [and] put them in something."

Article continues below advertisement

Omar released a diss track in response to Cam'ron.

After the podcast episode came out and Omar heard the name slip-up, he released a diss track in January 2025 in response called "Fix Ya Mouth." In the song, per Complex, Omar says that, although he knows Cam'ron didn't mean to mix up his name with his brother's, adding the "junior" on the end, he still found it offensive.

Article continues below advertisement

So much so that Omar released another song about Cam'ron later, in the same month. Omar rapped about Cam'ron's move from being a rapper to a podcast host. In the song, titled "Fix Ya Mouth Pt. 2," Omar says, "R.I.P. to the old you. You sold your whole soul for a brand new grill and it shows too."

Article continues below advertisement

Cam'ron pranked Omar with a fake movie role.

While Cam'ron has been less vocal about his side of things in his feud with Omar, he took things to a whole other level in August 2025 when he revealed the long game he had been playing to publicly prank and humiliate Omar. Cam'ron shared on Instagram that he made up a fake movie role that he "cast" Omar in, only for behind-the-scenes footage of that fake film to be shared on social media.