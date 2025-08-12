Cardi B Sparks Social Media Feud With Plus-Size Influencer Samyra Over Fatphobic Comments The feud caused Cardi to say she would no longer share her personal views on social media. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 12 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamcardib, @samyra

No one knows how to stir up controversy quite like Cardi B. The Bronx-born rapper isn't afraid to speak her mind, especially on her popular social media forums. Her online comments have pitted her against politicians and political pundits, fellow rap queens, and even her ex-husband and baby daddy, Offset. However, Cardi managed to tick off an entire community and start a social media battle with singer and plus-size influencer, Samyra.

The feud between Cardi and Samyra came after Cardi made some off-the-wall comments about her plus-size fans. The drama has made some of the rapper's loyal fans think her unfiltered comments have finally gone too far. Here's the scoop.

Cardi B and Samyra's feud began with a comment the rapper made about "fat f--ks."

In August 2025, Samyra responded to Cardi B's livestream. In the livestream, the "Money" rapper discussed a product change for her three box sets for her album, Am I The Drama? The box sets included T-shirts in various sizes and a CD. Cardi shared in the livestream that she didn't anticipate the size 3X shirts selling out as quickly as they did and made insulting comments at the plus-size community.

"The box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat f--ks," she quipped, adding, "You guys are fat as f--k!" Cardi repeated. "No Chick-fil-A for y'all. All the 3X sold out! Y'all, the 3X sold out like in 20 minutes!" The Grammy winner then reassured her fans she wasn't fatphobic and was seemingly offended by the assumption, stating, "I can't even make fun of fat people no more." She also added that she couldn't be fatphobic because of how she's been treated in the past for having a BBL.

"Don't call me fat-phobic, y'all, because everybody makes fun of my BBL," Cardi said. "So I can body-shame people 'cause y'all body-shame me." She then created another video stating she didn't mean to offend the fat community and was just having a kiki with her fans. Cardi also offered up cupcakes to anyone who was still offended.

"If I got y'all so upset, here. Here's a cupcake," she continued, offering a cupcake to the camera. "I'm not gonna apologize, though, because y'all f--king sensitive and wanna cry about some dumb s--t."

Samyra responded to Cardi B's fatphobic comments.

Cardi's comments didn't sit well with many online users. Among the critics was Samyra, who strived to educate the rapper in a 1:29 video. In her post, the influencer scolded Cardi for making the fatphobic remarks and for comparing the online hate she receives for her BBL to what she said about people in bigger bodies.

"Maybe if you stop using fat people at the expense of jokes, then people wouldn't do the same to your BBL," Samyra said. "No, they shouldn't be making fun of your BBL," Samyra stated. "But also no, you shouldn't be making fun of fat people."

@samyra And it is that serious. (Also please note that this comment was left on a video referencing me—not on my video) ♬ original sound - Samyra

Cardi B's response sent Samyra temporarily off the internet.

Cardi didn't take Samyra's call-in lightly. Soon after seeing her message, she posted a duet with the influencer's TikTok and shared that her words didn't faze her. "Shut the f--k up," Cardi said to the camera. The mother of three then told Samyra to "calm your p---y" and said none of the people who took what she said to heart could hang out with her family, who seemingly enjoy making fun of others' bodies.

Cardi's response created even more online chaos. Amid the backlash, Samyra released a statement calling Cardi's response, "vulgar, dismissive, and escalated the issue entirely." She also said she would be stepping away from social media due to the increased hate she recieved for responding to Cardi.

