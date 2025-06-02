Cardi B Is Officially off Offset — Inside Her and Stefon Diggs’ Relationship Timeline Stefon Diggs is Cardi's first relationship after she filed for divorce from rapper Offset after six years of marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 2 2025, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@iamcardib

For most of rapper Cardi B's career, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has been a taken woman. Soon after bursting onto the music scene in 2017, she embarked on a lengthy on-again, off-again romance with her ex-husband, Offset. In July 2024, Cardi officially filed from divorce from Offset while pregnant with the couple's third child. The Grammy winner's newfound independence meant she was a free agent, allowing her to date for the first time since fans met her on Love & Hip-Hop in 2015.

Eagle-eyed fans wondered who she would be spotted with after being in a committed relationship for years. Soon, Cardi confirmed New England Patriots star player Stefon Diggs was her main squeeze. Many of the rapper's fans were elated to see her glowing again. But, how did their romance begin? Here's a look at Cardi and Stefon's relationship timeline.

October 2024 — Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark dating rumors

Cardi and Stefon's relationship gained attention from their fans in October 2024. They were reportedly spotted together out and about by fans on several occasions. However, Cardi denied the rumors in an Instagram Live and said she wasn't addressing them on her platform. "The internet is insane," she said on the live (via Livebitez) all these rumors are so f---king crazy, that’s why I don’t wanna address it cause I feel like this s--t funny."

December 2024 — Cardi B confirms she's dating someone but doesn't say who.

After denying she and Stefon were together, Cardi confirmed she was dating in a virtual spar with her ex, Offset. In December 2024, Offset accused his estranged wife of being too focused “on d--k" and "tryna make me look bad." Cardi replied to the post and said she was dating and ready for him to sign the divorce papers.

"So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d--k??" she said on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, per Billboard. "You sound like a dummy..” "Trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people," she added. "Congratulations!! F—k off. Sign the papers TODAY.”

February 2025 — Stefon Diggs and Cardi B celebrate their first Valentine's Day together.

Despite her drama with Offset, Cardi and Stefon were going strong by Valentine's Day 2025. TMZ spotted the blossoming couple arriving at a hotel in Miami, Fla. Cardi wore a sequined body-hugging dress to the outing while Stefon kept it casual in a red and white jacket with a matching hat. Before their outing, the couple was spotted together at a nightclub in New York City.

June 2025 — Cardi B and Stefon Diggs went Instagram official.

After several months of sitting courtside at the New York Knicks games and sneaking away together at a Met Gala party, per Just Jared, Cardi and Stefon made their romance Instagram official. The "Bongos" rapper hard launched their relationship with a carousel Instagram post. The post's second slide showed Cardi and Stefon engaging in several PDA-filled moments, including them embracing on a yacht in one slide and her twerking on him in another. She also shared a video of him gifting her with several rose bouquets.

"Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six," Cardi said.

The carousel post received multiple comments from fans who were happy to see her completely move on from Offset, who filed for spousal support days before she confirmed her and the athlete's relationship. "I speak on behalf of everyone when I say we love to see our girl being loved correctly and out loud!!!" Netflix star Jessica Vestal said. "It’s nothing more better than a dude cheating on a woman and she just levels up ten more notches!!!!" another fan exclaimed.