Cardi B Responds to Offset's Instagram Live Comment in an X Post Amid Cheating Accusations "You want to play those games with me, we're going to play those games too," Cardi B said during her Instagram Live. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Sept. 26 2024, 7:07 a.m. ET

Despite reportedly co-parenting together following the announcement of their divorce, things aren't as unproblematic as they seem for Cardi B and Offset. During a series of Instagram Live videos Cardi B shared on Sept. 25, she directed a number of accusations and comments toward her estranged husband. He in turn, commented to accuse Cardi B of cheating.

Up until this point, there had been speculation about Offset being unfaithful. But his accusation against Cardi B involves her sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant. And fans on both sides are talking about it. But what did Cardi B say in response? She seemingly replied to his comment with a post on X.

Offset accuses Cardi B of cheating.

During her Instagram Live videos on Sept. 25, Cardi B asked Offset why he can't just "move on" and accused him of threatening to take things from her during their divorce because she spoke about him. But, as she went off on various tirades about Offset, who she married in 2017, he popped up in the comments. And several fans who watched the Live at that time took screenshots of what Offset said, and they proceeded to share those screenshots on social media.

"U f----d with a baby inside, tell the truth!!" Offset commented on the video. Shortly after, Cardi B flew to X, where she posted, seemingly in response to the comment, "AND DID." From there, her comments were flooded with memes and gifs, some of which pointed out that Offset had cheated on Cardi B plenty during their relationship.

Cardi B went on IG live & went off on Offset again!!! pic.twitter.com/xUbyFw7hXN — Van (@vanman_1000) September 25, 2024