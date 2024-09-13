Home > Entertainment > Music > Cardi B What Is Cardi B's New Baby's Name? She Announced the Birth of Her and Offset's Third Child Cardi and Offset have two other children, Kulture and Wave. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 13 2024, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamcardib

Rapper Cardi B is now a mom of three! On Thursday, Sept. 12, the "Bongos" performer announced her third child, a baby girl, was born on Sept. 7, 2024.

Cardi and her estranged husband, Offset, love unique baby names like Kulture Kiari and Wave. So, what did Cardi name their youngest? Here's what to know.

What is Cardi B's third baby's name?

On Thursday, Cardi shared an Instagram post to confirm she had given birth to her third baby. The Grammy winner's post included photos of her beaming as she held the newborn in her hospital bed, breastfeeding the child, lovingly watching Kulture hold her baby sister, and other snaps of her in labor and of Offset and her sister Hennessy Carolina, holding the baby.

However, she didn't disclose the baby's name or caption in the post; she only disclosed her birthday. "The prettiest lil thing," Cardi wrote, adding, "9/7/24."

The 31-year-old Whip Shots CEO's decision not to disclose her baby's name to fans came after a fan mistakenly shared the wrong name online. On Sept. 3, after Cardi posted her baby's sonogram on Instagram, a fan reposted the image on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Cardi shares ultrasound pic of baby 'Hurricane.'" Cardi caught wind of the post and quickly dispelled any truth to the rumor. "Who???" she wrote, adding several crying emojis.

