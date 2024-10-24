Home > Entertainment > Music > Cardi B Cardi B Says "This Garbage Is Too Heavy" in Deleted Tweets About Estranged Husband Offset "Bro I wish the worst on this man." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 24 2024, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamcardib

Despite welcoming a child together in September 2024, Cardi B and Offset are still warring with each other on social media and, presumably, in real life too. From Instagram Lives where Offset popped up in the comments, to tweets about infidelity, it seems to be never-ending for these two. Now, there are some allegedly deleted tweets about Offset that Cardi B reportedly shared on Oct. 22.

According to fans who shared screenshots of the supposed since-deleted tweets from X, Cardi B went on a rant about her estranged husband. This is nothing new for fans, but if the tweets are legitimate, they prove that whatever is going on between Cardi B and Offset is still very much heated. Call it another lovers' quarrel or call it the beginning of the end of their marriage. Either way, Cardi B and Offset continue to be at war with one another.

What did Cardi B's deleted tweets about Offset say?

On Oct. 23, someone shared screenshots on Reddit of tweets that they said Cardi B posted on X and then took down. The content of the tweets include lots of negativity toward Offset and even criticism of Offset's family and friends in relation to how Cardi B sees Offset's behavior toward her as his wife.

"Bro I wish the worst on this man," Cardi B originally tweeted late night on Oct. 22. "I never hated somebody soooo much and these b---hes be so [thirsty] to have him. Please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy!!"

Her next tweet came about 10 minutes later. It was in response to someone reminding her that Offset is the father of her children. "Yea he is, that's why I don't wish him death," Cardi B wrote. "But I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of s--t.... And his family and his friends never check him that's why he always going to be a piece of s--t of a person."